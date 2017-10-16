CHICAGO — The Mets’ search for a manager is about to enter a critical phase this week, when general manager Sandy Alderson is set to wrap up first-round interviews with nearly a half-dozen candidates.
Astros bench coach Alex Cora will interview on Tuesday and White Sox bench coach Joe McEwing is scheduled to talk with the Mets on Wednesday, sources said. They will join Mets hitting coach Kevin Long, who already interviewed for the job on Friday, as reported by Newsday.
ESPN reported that Mariners third-base coach Manny Acta also will be interviewed. According to The Athletic, Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway also is on the Mets’ radar.
FanRag sports reported that former White Sox manager Robin Ventura showed no interest in the job despite multiple reports linking him to the opening, and former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus declined to speak about the job.
Bob Geren and Chip Hale, both of whom have been members of the Mets’ coaching staff in recent years, also have been named in connection with the job. It’s unclear whether either is on track to be interviewed.
