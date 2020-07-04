Neither righthander Marcus Stroman nor shortstop Amed Rosario participated in the Mets’ workouts Friday and Saturday, but manager Luis Rojas said he expects them to join “very soon” — perhaps even Sunday.

The reasons for their absence were not publicly known. Rojas said not every Mets player will be at the ballpark every day, even though it is just a three-week camp before the regular season.

“We’re not expecting anyone on a daily basis,” Rojas said. “Everyone has a timeline in their own progression and we’re definitely expecting them to come.”

A Medford native penciled in near the top of the rotation behind Jacob deGrom, Stroman has been in the area for about a week. He traveled from his offseason Tampa home to New York last Sunday and spent time on Long Island in the ensuing days. He wrote on Twitter that he would be at Citi Field on Sunday.

Rosario also spent baseball’s coronavirus delay in Tampa.

A new Lugo

A bright spot during quarantine for Seth Lugo: His son was born three days after he returned home to Louisiana in March.

“It was nice being able to raise him and be with him for the last few months,” Lugo said. “Got more quality time than I would have if we were playing, so that is a silver lining for me.”

He said he spent recent months “raising my boy and trying to stay in shape, exercising where and when I can.” That included throwing with “pretty high intensity” a couple of times per week.

Any reservations about playing mid-pandemic this season?

“No, I live my life to play baseball,” Lugo said. “I personally have the belief that you don’t live in fear. I’m not focused on that. I’m focused on executing pitches.”

Yo’s glow

Yoenis Cespedes drew rave reviews from Rojas and Michael Conforto, with the former specifically praising his light defensive work.

“He looks like a monster,” Conforto said. “He looks like he’s motivated. He looks like he’s in shape … The guy is definitely hungry. He misses the game.”

Extra bases

Conforto said general manager Brodie Van Wagenen has been walking around Citi Field reminding people to stay 6 feet apart and prefers people stay 10 feet apart … The Mets will include live batting practice in their workouts Sunday, with pitchers facing batters at game speed … Melky Cabrera will see time at first base in addition to the outfield during camp, according to Rojas, who added that Cabrera is “definitely a candidate” to see time at DH during the season … The Mets are on a run of weird Independence Days. They haven’t played in America on the Fourth of July since 2017, when they visited the Nationals, and haven’t played in New York on that date since 2016. This year, they worked out at Citi Field. Last year, they had a day off during a homestand. In 2018, they were in Canada to face the Blue Jays.