Mets' Marcus Stroman will be honorary starter for Suffolk Marathon

Marcus Stroman, who went to Patchogue-Medford High School,

Marcus Stroman, who went to Patchogue-Medford High School, will be the honorary starter for the Suffolk Marathon on Oct. 27.   Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Jim Baumbach
Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman will be the honorary starter of the Suffolk County Marathon on Oct. 27, a county spokesman said Monday.

The fifth iteration of the county’s 26.2-mile race will begin and end in downtown Patchogue, not far from where the Mets pitcher grew up.

The 28-year-old Stroman, who starred at Patchogue-Medford High School a decade ago, was acquired by the Mets from the Toronto Blue Jays in a midseason trade.

“It’s been a very exciting few months for me to be traded to one of my hometown teams,” Stroman said in a statement. “It’s really nice to be home and a large reason that’s so nice is because I can now help to support the community that has rooted for and supported me for so long. It was an honor when Suffolk County asked me to be part of their marathon and I can’t wait to support the runners and help to give back to the veterans.”

The county says this year’s race will be dedicated to World War II veterans to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Invasion of Normandy. Stroman will be joined at the start of the Suffolk County Marathon by his father, Earl, who is a Suffolk County police detective.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said: “It's a special thing to have the pride of Patchogue-Medford kick off our fifth marathon. But it's even more exciting to have him join with his father who serves as a Detective with our incredible Suffolk County Police Department."

Stroman’s Mets teammate Steven Matz, who starred at Ward Melville High School at the same time that Stroman was in school, did the Suffolk marathon honors in 2017.

In addition to the marathon, the county also is running a half marathon, 10K and a 5K.

