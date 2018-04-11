MIAMI — With a dominant outing from Zack Wheeler and timely hitting off the bench, the Mets turned near-infamy into victory Wednesday night.

The Mets beat the Marlins, 4-1, despite being no-hit into the seventh inning at Marlins Park. Pinch hitters Adrian Gonzalez (two-run single) and Michael Conforto (double immediately prior) spurred an eighth-inning rally that stood as the game-winner. Wheeler tossed seven innings of one-run ball in his first big-league start of the year.

The win is the Mets’ eighth in a row. They are 10-1, the best record in the majors, and won every game on a road trip six games or longer for the first time since July 1991.

The game changed when Marlins manager Don Mattingly lifted lefthander Jarlin Garcia after six innings. Garcia, making his first major-league start, threw a career-high 77 pitches. Mattingly has a history of pulling pitchers in the middle of no-hit bids in an effort to protect them from high pitch counts. He turned it over to Drew Steckenrider, who allowed Todd Frazier’s two-out single in the seventh.

An inning later, the Mets struck for four runs, including a pair on Gonzalez’s single up the middle, against three pitchers. Wilmer Flores (double to left) and Frazier (sacrifice fly to center) added an RBI apiece.

That put Wheeler in line for the win. Wheeler — back from a one-game, season-opening stint with Triple-A Las Vegas — cruised. He allowed two hits and one walk, striking out seven. He is the first Mets starter to last into the seventh this season.

Wheeler retired the final 16 batters he faced. Miami’s run came in the first inning, when Miguel Rojas planted a 2-and-0 fastball over the heart of the plate into the leftfield stands. The 431-foot rocket was the career-high second homer of the year for Rojas, a light-hitting infielder.

With the return to the majors came a change in atmosphere for Wheeler. Last week in Las Vegas, Wheeler pitched well in front of an announced crowd of 7,083. This week, pitching in Miami, Wheeler pitched even better in front of an announced crowd of 6,150.

AJ Ramos, getting his first save chance of the year, got two outs in the ninth to end it. For the former All-Star Marlins closer, it was his first save at Marlins Park since the Mets obtained him in a trade with Miami last summer.

Kevin Plawecki, thrust into the full-time catching role by Travis d’Arnaud’s partially torn UCL, was hit on the left hand by a 98-mph fastball from Tayron Guerrero in the eighth. He fell and was slow to get up but initially stayed in the game. He scored on Gonzalez’s go-ahead single, but when his spot in the lineup came around again later in the inning, Tomas Nido hit for him.

Robert Gsellman, who declared himself available Wednesday afternoon after feeling ill for a couple of days, struck out the side swinging in the eighth. He has struck out 12 and allowed one run in seven innings (1.29 ERA).