The Mets signed veteran slugger Jose Bautista on Tuesday afternoon to beef up their lineup against lefthanders. By Tuesday evening, Bautista had flown from Tampa, Florida, to Flushing and was inserted into the lineup as the leftfielder and No. 5 hitter against the Marlins at Citi Field.

Bautista doubled in his first at-bat and finished 1-for-3 with a run. But the Mets were otherwise stymied by lefthander Caleb Smith and saw their four-game winning streak snapped in Miami’s 5-1 victory.

The Mets signed Bautista to help in the absence of the injured Yoenis Cespedes, Juan Lagares and Todd Frazier, three righthanded hitters you could have expected to see against Smith if they were not all on the disabled list.

But they are, so Bautista rushed to Citi Field and the Mets rushed to put him in the lineup. Bautista delivered with the double into the leftfield corner leading off the second inning and scored one out later on Tomas Nido’s sacrifice fly to right.

The problem was the Mets already were trailing thanks to the three runs Miami scored against Zack Wheeler in the top of the second. Two of the runs were unearned because of an error by Jose Reyes, who a growing number of Mets fans would drive to the airport if they could.

Reyes’ slow start and continuing presence on the roster (and occasional presence in the lineup) has been driving some Mets’ fans batty. It doesn’t help when the former fan favorite commits a mental and physical error as he did in the second.

The Marlins were leading 1-0 on Miguel Rojas’ RBI single and had runners on first and second with one out when Smith lined a one-hop bunt at Reyes, who was playing third base. Reyes hesitated and looked around the infield before firing belatedly to first.

Second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera was covering and may have been screened by Wilmer Flores, who was sort of hovering aimlessly near first base. Cabrera could not scoop the low throw and the bases were loaded after the error.

Wheeler got Martin Prado to pop to second for the second out. But J.T. Realmuto hit a slow bouncer up the middle that kicked off the sliding Cabrera’s foot and into center for a two-run single to give Miami a 3-0 lead.

Reyes, who went 1-for-2 with a walk and is batting .145, committed another throwing error in the fifth.

The Mets, who came into the game with an MLB-worst .602 OPS vs. lefties, did not better that figure against Smith (3-5), who had a 7.71 ERA in nine appearances with the Yankees last season.

Smith held the 3-1 lead into the seventh before walking Reyes with two outs and exiting after 106 pitches. Smith allowed three hits, walked two and struck out eight, including Bautista each of the next two times they matched up.

Wheeler (2-4) went six innings and was charged with three runs (one earned). He allowed seven hits, walked none and struck out nine.

Derek Dietrich hit a two-run homer off A.J. Ramos in the eighth to make it 5-1.

Bautista, 37, is a six-time All-Star who has 333 home runs. But all six of those All-Star selections came from 2010-2015 with Toronto. Bautista was released by the Braves after hitting .143 with two home runs in 35 at-bats in a failed experiment to become Atlanta’s third baseman.

Bautista was spared from making the final out of the game when manager Mickey Callaway sent up Jay Bruce to bat for him with two outs in the ninth. Bruce, who was removed from the original lineup when Bautista arrived, flied out to center to end the game.