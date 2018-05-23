Before Monday’s series opener against the Marlins, Mets owner Fred Wilpon popped into the dugout during batting practice, looked up, and exclaimed to a Newsday reporter, “Where’s the rain?”

It was a rare sunny afternoon, and Wilpon was making a joke about how nice the weather finally was. After some showers on Tuesday, it was really nice on Wednesday, with a game-time temperature of 80 degrees for the rubber match at Citi Field.

You could say the same thing about the Mets. Even when things are going well — as they were for the first eight innings on Wednesday — you look up and expect the sky to fall in.

The Mets hadn’t allowed a run and were all set to beat the Marlins, 1-0, on Wednesday night when Jeurys Familia gave up the tying and go-ahead runs in the ninth inning to the majors’ lowest-scoring team.

When Wilmer Flores grounded to third with the potential tying run on second for the final out, the Mets had to swallow a homestand-ending 2-1 loss.

The Mets were leading 1-0 going into the ninth on the strength of seven shutout innings from Jacob deGrom and a fifth-inning homer by Brandon Nimmo.

But Familia (2-2) gave up a one-out single to pinch hitter Martin Prado and a double to Derek Dietrich to put runners on second and third.

J.T. Realmuto singled to center to tie the game. Michael Conforto threw out Dietrich at the plate to keep it tied. Not for long, though, as former Yankee Starlin Castro lined the two-out, go-ahead single to left.

Familia was booed off the mound after recording the final out of the inning. It was his fourth blown save in 17 chances.

Adrian Gonzalez singled with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but Marlins closer Brad Ziegler retired Luis Guillorme and pinch hitter Flores for his ninth save.

The Mets scored four runs in losing two of three in the series. They open a four-game series in Milwaukee on Thursday before four more in Atlanta, including a Memorial Day day-night doubleheader. The Brewers and Braves are first-place teams.

DeGrom followed up his 13-strikeout game against Arizona last Friday with another gem. He didn’t allow a hit until Justin Bour’s bunt single leading off the fourth. In all, deGrom gave up four hits, walked two, hit two batters and struck out eight. He threw a season-high 109 pitches.

Nimmo homered with one out in the fifth to the second deck in right off Dan Straily. It was Nimmo’s third home run of the season.

Seth Lugo, who hasn’t allowed a run in his last 15 innings, gave up one hit in a scoreless eighth.