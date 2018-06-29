TODAY'S PAPER
Corey Oswalt’s fill-in start doesn’t go well for Mets

Jacob deGrom’s family issue forces Mets to use an emergency starter.

Mets' Corey Oswalt delivers a pitch during the

Mets' Corey Oswalt delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday in Miami. Photo Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
MIAMI — The Mets’ loss to the Marlins, 8-2, on Friday to begin their weekend fight for last place in the NL East was a tale of two pitchers making their first major-league starts.

For the Mets, you had Corey Oswalt, 24, a soft-tossing righthander who found out he was getting the ball about 3 1⁄2 hours before game time, a result of Jacob deGrom’s family issue that pushed his start back to Saturday. Oswalt doesn’t have much prospect status but has been called up four times this year in a swingman role (and only appearing in one game before Friday).

His night did not go very well. He allowed six runs in 2 2⁄3 innings, a three-run home run by JT Riddle blowing the game open after Oswalt got through his first two frames unscathed.

For the Marlins, you had Sandy Alcantara, 22, a hard-throwing righthander whose Miami debut had been anticipated by the club and its fan base for months. Alcantara is Miami’s top pitching prospect — one of the best players acquired during its offseason fire sale — and a top-100 prospect in baseball.

His night went much better. He held the Mets to one run in five innings, albeit while battling command issues and a high pitch count. The Mets managed only three hits against him, including Devin Mesoraco’s fourth-inning RBI double to left, over the head of a leaping Derek Dietrich. Wilmer Flores scored from first.

Mets rookie righthander Tyler Bashlor helped minimize the workload on his fellow relievers by eating 2 2⁄3 innings, giving up one run.

Amed Rosario drew a career-high three walks, the same number he had in 46 games last season.

The Mets (32-47) are one just game ahead of the Marlins (33-50), who have one more win.

