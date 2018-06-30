MIAMI — Mickey Callaway wasn’t happy, but he wasn’t blitheringly angry, either. Another day, another sequence in which pretty much nothing went the Mets’ way. So it goes.

“We’ve hit rock bottom,” the manager said after one of the Mets’ many losses a month ago. “I’m sure the fans would love to see people throwing stuff. We’re not happy with what’s going on, but just because we try to approach it the right way, doesn’t mean we’re accepting it.”

Update: It hasn’t gotten any better.

The Mets lost to the Marlins, 5-2, on Saturday to complete the worst June in franchise history at 5-21. Heading into Sunday’s finale, they are tied with Miami for last in the NL — and have the worst winning percentage in the league (.400). Callaway’s crew has lost 10 out of its past 11 games.

If May was rock bottom, what was June?

This time, even righthander Jacob deGrom proved to be human. He allowed three runs in six innings, his second start in a row with those totals. Those are his worst outings — still perfectly good for most any pitcher — since mid-April. DeGrom’s ERA rose to 1.84, still best in the NL.

DeGrom was going good until the sixth, when Derek Dietrich’s infield single brought Brian Anderson to the plate as the tying run. Anderson got a hold of deGrom’s inner-half changeup and sent it 388 feet to left for a two-run home run. Later in the frame, JT Riddle’s slow roller toward first turned into an RBI single when Wilmer Flores waited back on it, Riddle sprinting past the ball and Flores.

The entirety of the Mets’ run production came on two swings: solo home runs from Jose Bautista (first inning) and Todd Frazier (sixth inning). They managed six hits in six innings against righthander Pablo Lopez, a Marlins prospect making his major-league debut. Lopez struck out five and walked one.