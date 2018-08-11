MIAMI — Corey Oswalt has no guaranteed spot with the Mets beyond the next week or so, and as a rookie swingman has virtually no say in where he ends up when Steven Matz returns from the disabled list.

But via his lone method of influence — his work on the mound once every five games — he is making the Mets think awfully hard.

Oswalt turned in another quality start in the Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Marlins on Saturday, allowing three runs in six innings. Over his past half-dozen major-league starts — spread out over three call-ups in a month and a half — Oswalt has a 3.94 ERA and 1.00 WHIP, numbers that would work for just about any team.

That’s why the Mets (48-66) are considering moving to a six-man rotation upon Matz’s return. There are three primary considerations: Oswalt and a potential merit-based extended stay in the majors to try to prove himself; Jason Vargas, his struggles and the Mets wanting him to have a chance to straighten himself out and build his innings total; and Jacob deGrom’s Cy Young candidacy, which rests in part on him making as many starts as possible.

If the Mets want, they can make all three work. Alternatives would be sending Oswalt back to the minors (or the bullpen) or getting a look at Vargas in relief, something he hasn’t done since 2009.

“We’ve seen some very nice games for him,” manager Mickey Callaway said of Oswalt. “His stuff, the way he can keep the ball down when he’s going good, elevate when he needs to, the quality of his breaking pitches, the changeup, the deception that he has. He definitely has the makings of a guy that can pitch in the back end of a rotation and help a team out.”

In the 11th, Jacob Rhame gave up a walk-off double to pinch-hitter Bryan Holaday, Miami’s last available position player. That scored Miguel Rojas, who led off with a single, from second.

Oswalt cruised through his first three innings Saturday (one baserunner, 33 pitches) before finding trouble. Martin Prado had a two-run single in the fourth. J.T. Realmuto drove in another with a single in the fifth.

The Mets reached Miami righty Dan Straily for three runs in 4 2/3 innings. All three runs came on one swing: Todd Frazier’s one-out, bases-loaded double in the fourth. That blow came moments after Brandon Nimmo walked on a slider that caught the inner portion of the plate (a decision by home-plate umpire Ed Hickox that paired nicely with Nimmo’s strike three off the plate in his previous at-bat).