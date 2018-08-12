MIAMI — The Mets beat the Marlins, 4-3, on Sunday, and Noah Syndergaard had an outing that was typical of his season: perfectly fine, but somehow underwhelming.

Syndergaard (8-2) worked around traffic all day — scattering seven hits and two walks — allowed three stolen bases and even added a throwing error. And yet he was efficient (101 pitches) and came away with a strong final line: seven innings, three runs.

That effort, combined with Michael Conforto’s home run that made it 4-2, helped the Mets (49-66) win a second consecutive series for the first time since mid-April.

Controlling the running game, a consistent area of focus for Syndergaard, did not go well this time. In the first, Rafael Ortega stole second and scored on Starlin Castro’s single to left. In the sixth, Martin Prado swiped second — his first steal since September 2016 — and scored on Bryan Holaday’s single up the middle. In between, Ortega stole again but was stranded.

Opposing baserunners this year are 20-for-22 in attempted stolen bases against Syndergaard.

Conforto’s laser of a home run in the sixth stood as the difference. It was his 15th of the year, three behind Phillies shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera for the team lead.

The Mets scored three runs in the opening two innings — with only one hit. Amed Rosario walked, stole second and advanced to third and home on flyouts in the first. In the second, after Jose Bautista reached on an error, Jose Reyes launched a two-out homer to left-center.

Seth Lugo worked around two hits in the ninth for his first career save.