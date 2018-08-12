MIAMI — Michael Conforto’s sixth-inning blast won the game for the Mets against the Marlins on Sunday, and it was another positive sign of a rare positive development for this year’s team: He can hold his own against lefthanded pitchers.

The home run against Wei-Yin Chen was Conforto’s fifth in 123 plate appearances against southpaws this year. In the previous three seasons, Conforto had a combined six long balls in 177 plate appearances against lefties.

It’s funny what can happen when a guy gets a chance.

“Lefties have been, I guess, a topic of discussion,” Conforto said. “I think us lefthanded hitters who have been here the last couple of years have gotten the chance to see a lot of lefthanders this year, and it’s been a good experience for us — just to get in there and get comfortable, so now it’s not such a big deal.”

Playing against lefthanders regularly for the first time in his career, Conforto has a higher slugging percentage against them (.427) than he does against righthanders (.385). Brandon Nimmo has shown similar improvement.

“The fact that he’s been able to see more and more lefties, he’s been consistently playing against them, starting against them — I think that has really allowed him to be a lot more comfortable in the box against those guys,” manager Mickey Callaway said.

Extra bases

Seth Lugo worked around two hits in a scoreless ninth inning for his first major-league save — and his first at any level since he had three for high Class A St. Lucie in 2014… The Mets optioned Jacob Rhame to Triple-A Las Vegas after their win Sunday. Tim Peterson will take Rhame’s roster spot, joining the team Monday in New York … Jerry Blevins is creeping up on a month without allowing a run (July 15). His 6 1/3 scoreless innings since has lowered his ERA on the year to 3.94.