Steven Matz sent one to Setauket.

The Long Island native and Mets lefthander hit his first career home run, a two-run shot, in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Marlins at Citi Field.

Matz hit a first-pitch fastball from Marlins righty Sandy Alcantara 395 feet into the leftfield seats, driving in Kevin Plawecki to tie the game at 2 in the second inning.

It's the first home run by a Mets pitcher since Seth Lugo in July 2017.

Matz already has shown that he can do damage at the plate. In his first career start on June 28, 2015, the Ward Melville High School product went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs in a 7-2 win over the Reds.