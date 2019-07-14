Mets defeat Marlins for first road series win since April

MIAMI — Three months later, the Mets won another road series.

They beat the Marlins, 6-2, on Sunday to take the second-half-opening weekend set at Marlins Park. It was their first series win away from Citi Field since April 1-3, when they swept the Marlins, and their first series win overall since June 7-9 against the Rockies.

As was the case Saturday, this victory was a well-rounded one. The Mets (42-51) grabbed an early lead when Jeff McNeil homered on the first pitch of the game, tacked on runs in the middle innings and got a solo shot from Robinson Cano in the seventh. Righthander Sandy Alcantara, Miami’s All-Star, allowed four runs in six innings.

Jacob deGrom gutted through five innings, allowing six hits and three walks but holding Miami to one run. He struck out six as his ERA dropped to 3.21.

Four relievers combined for four innings of one-run ball, though Jeurys Familia retired only one of his four batters. He walked two and loaded the bases before manager Mickey Callaway called on Seth Lugo to bail Familia out. Lugo, pitching on consecutive days for just the third time this season, needed only five pitches to end the inning.

After totaling four homers in the first half, Cano went deep twice in Miami. He finished 4-for-5 Sunday.

Pete Alonso went 0-for-10 with seven strikeouts in the series, but the details of his batted balls in the finale suggested he is fine. In the first inning, he hit a ball 108.7 mph to left, but Curtis Granderson made a small, well-timed jump at the wall to rob Alonso of a homer. And in the eighth, Alonso launched a fly ball an estimated 397 feet to center — 33 feet farther than McNeil’s homer — but it stopped at the warning track.