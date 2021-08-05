MIAMI — A mess of a series ended with a mess of a game for the Mets, who lost, 4-2, to the Marlins on Thursday.

Three losses in four games against Miami dropped the Mets’ lead in the NL East to just one game, pending the Phillies’ outcome later in the day in Washington.

The Mets visit Philadelphia for a three-game weekend set that all of a sudden will be a battle for first place.

Albert Almroa Jr. grounded out to second with the bases loaded to end the game. The Mets left the bases loaded in the first, sixth and ninth innings, stranding 15 runners total. The Mets scored two runs despite getting eight hits and eight walks.

Javier Baez went 0-for-5 with five strikeouts and left eight men on base.

The game turned in the eighth, when a three-run rally against Jeurys Familia started with a borderline ball four call for Miguel Rojas. Familia responded by allowing three consecutive hits, including a go-ahead single by Jorge Alfaro and a two-run double by Lewis Brinson.

Rich Hill had his best start out of three with the Mets, lasting five innings and allowing one unearned run, three hits and a walk.

The run scored in the third, after Michael Conforto kicked Rojas’ single, allowing Rojas to reach second. He stole third and scored on Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s sacrifice fly to left.

Lefthander Braxton Garrett, the third Marlins pitcher this series to be called up from the minors on the day of his start, tossed five shutout innings.

But the Mets had plenty of chances, starting when they loaded the bases with nobody out in the first. J.D. Davis and Baez struck out and Conforto flied out to end that threat. Hill bunted into a double play in the second. Hill struck out to strand two more runners in the fourth. Baez struck out again to leave another pair on base in the fifth.

The Mets went 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position against Garrett. Both hits were singles. In all, Garrett worked around five hits and four walks.