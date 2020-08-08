The Mets have a pair of blossoming young infielders in starting shortstop Amed Rosario and utility infielder Andres Gimenez. It’s not a stretch to envision them starting together in seasons ahead.

Entering Saturday night’s contest between the Mets and Marlins at Citi Field, the duo has started twice together on the left side of the infield and once on either side of second base.

“It's a pleasure to play alongside him,” Rosario said of Gimenez Saturday through an interpreter. “He's a talent that you can't hide. It’s super-obvious how talented he is.”

Gimenez, a rookie, came up as a shortstop, but has played second and third base with Rosario firmly installed at short. When Rosario had a day off, Gimenez started at shortstop.

Mets manager Luis Rojas said recently, “I think it gives us more range in the infield” and “the kid has some pop” in his bat.

There will be plenty of time for the relationship to grow and Rosario said it has been easy working with him in the infield.

“I don’t know if (people) have realized, but he’s a super-intelligent player,” Rosario said. “He pays attention to the little details which is always big in the team aspect. But he always brings a lot of energy and when you have a player like that, it’s great to have because he can help the team win and it rubs off on all (of) us.”

More work for Stroman

It could be midseason before Marcus Stroman becomes a viable option for the Mets rotation.

The Patchogue-Medford High product suffered a torn muscle in his left calf during summer camp and hasn’t advanced yet to the point of making his first start of the season. Rojas has said the righthander’s pitching has been unaffected, but he doesn’t yet have the mobility to field his position.

Stroman threw more than 80 pitches in a simulated game on Thursday at the team’s alternate training site in Brooklyn and Rojas said he is moving around “better.”

“He did good in Brooklyn,” Rojas said. “He was five innings at 80-some pitches that he simulated with runners (and) everything that you can encounter in a game. It went well.”

The next time Stroman is on a mound will be for another simulated game and the minimum time off for that would have him pitching Tuesday — not a guarantee as he hasn’t worked every fifth day — and that would mean the soonest he could be back, if everything went right, would be next weekend.

Rojas committed to nothing on Stroman’s time line, saying only “he’s in a better spot.”

Davis taking to third

The Mets started Jeff McNeil in leftfield and J.D. Davis at third base for the second straight game Saturday. The previous six times both started, it was the other way around — Davis in left and McNeil at third — but this might be the new paradigm.

Davis is a much better third baseman than outfielder — he had some awkward moments in leftfield during the first week — and McNeil is the more experienced outfielder. Davis this week has made a pair of excellent defensive plays and his strong arm has made an impression

“Right now, we like how they are there. We like how they played, especially J.D. at third base,” Rojas said. “J.D. has shown really good athleticism at third and, obviously, his arm is going to play there; his throws have been on the money.”

Another move the Mets made two straight games is playing Dom Smith at first base and having Pete Alonso as the designated hitter. That, too, might be the club’s best defensive alignment, but it will not be the norm. Rojas said the goal is to keep Alonso from wearing down, especially in a season when so many players have been injured early.

“It’s not a big deal from the defensive end,” he said. “Pete can make all the plays.”

RISP lagging

The Mets’ performance in the clutch has been among the worst in the National League. The club has 123 hits, which was second among 15 teams. But with runners in scoring position, the Mets were batting .220 and ranked 14th of 15. With runners in scoring position and two out, that average was .140.

“We’ve been able to get on base and create situations. The only part where we struggle is hitting with men in scoring position,” Rojas said. “That’s something where we’re looking to make the adjustment. The guys are talking about it in a positive way because they know they can do it.”

Said Rosario: “We're going to have our moment. If it doesn't come now, it'll come later down the line, but I feel I feel fine about us right now.”

Extra bases

Reliever Brad Brach, who is coming back from a COVID-19 infection, is in a "ramp up to competition,'' according to Rojas. Brach is throwing to hitters and has thrown on back-to-back days . . . The Mets are having drive-in movie nights in the parking lot at Citi Field this season and will be showing 1978’s "Superman" on Sunday night. There will be pre-packaged food and beverages with concession proceeds benefiting No Kid Hungry and World Central Kitchen. For more information, visit www.citientertainment.com/landing/citi_drivein_cinema_series.