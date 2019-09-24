It’s the slightest of hopes – mathematically negligible enough to seem impossible. But the Mets on Tuesday proved true to their word: They would fight until the very end, or for as long as the season and the standings would let them.

“Statistically, we’re not completely out of it yet,” Pete Alonso said before the game. “We just need to win. We’ve been in really tough spots before this year but kind of where we were, at our worst point, the way we’ve come back and the way we’ve come back to even have the opportunity to make a push into the playoffs, I think that’s remarkable…It just shows the character of this team.”

On Tuesday, the character showed in a gutsy come-from-behind win, as Brandon Nimmo walked with the bases loaded in the 11th inning to beat the Marlins. 5-4, with the Mets’ elimination number down to just one.

With the score tied in the 11th, Michael Conforto – who had already homered twice to bring the Mets back from the brink — walked and Amed Rosario was hit by a pitch. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch and Todd Frazier was intentionally walked to load the bases. Wilson Ramos hit a slow roller up the third-base line, and Starlin Castro was able to cut off a run at the plate. But Brandon Nimmo – who had been 0-for-5 up until that point – did what Brandon Nimmo does best. He got on base, and he sprinted the entire way, as the Mets came back from a four-run deficit to defeat the Marlins at Citi Field.

The Nationals won both games of their double header against the Phillies, clinching the first National League wild card spot. The Brewers, too, defeated the Reds – all of which mean the Mets must win the rest of their five games, and the Brewers must lose all of theirs, to keep this dim postseason dream alive.

It’s just the slightest of hopes, remember? But on a night where the Mets once trailed 4-0, they’ll take it.

The Marlins and their NL-worst offense made easy work of the starter – Noah Syndergaard, working with preferred catcher Tomas Nido.

Syndergaard allowed four runs on 10 hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in five innings. He also allowed four stolen bases, putting his season total at 41 – most in the majors by a longshot.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Perhaps most notably, it could have also been Syndergaard’s last start as a Met. He was subject of rampant trade rumors before the trade deadline, and certainly seemed dissatisfied when the Mets would pair him with Wilson Ramos, despite his preference. He finishes the year 10-9, with a 4.30 ERA, more than a full run worse than any of his previous seasons.

The Mets finally showed life in the seventh, when, down by four, J.D. Davis doubled off Sandy Alcantara, and Michael Conforto homered – his 32nd of the season – to cut the deficit to 4-2. Amed Rosario hit a grounder that was botched by the first baseman for an error, to bring pinch-hitter Joe Panik up as the tying run. Panik, though, grounded out to first, Wilson Ramos grounded out to short, and Brandon Nimmo struck out to strand Rosario at third.

The Mets seemed all but doomed then, until Davis and Conforto again rose up to carry the team. Three outs until elimination, Davis worked Jose Urena to a full count and then legged out an infield single. After that, Conforto went for the encore: blasting a 97-mph two-seamer to centerfield for the game-tying home run.