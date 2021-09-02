The Mets keep making headlines for all the wrong reasons. And keep winning games.

It may not be a recipe for success or ultimately get them in the playoffs, but the Mets shook off their latest self-inflicted controversy and beat the Marlins, 4-3, before 23,737 on Thursday night at Citi Field.

Dominic Smith broke a 3-3 tie with a pinch-hit, RBI single in the seventh as the Mets won their fifth in a row and improved to 5-1 in a 13-game stretch against Miami and Washington.

The third-place Mets moved to within 4½ games of first-place Atlanta in the NL East pending the result of Atlanta’s game at Colorado.

The game was the first since the Mets learned on Wednesday of acting general manager Zack Scott’s arrest early Tuesday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated in White Plains.

The Mets placed Scott on administrative leave on Thursday and said team president Sandy Alderson would take over the general manager’s duties.

Alderson made his first move in his expanded role by claiming lefthander Brad Hand off waivers from Toronto. Hand is expected to meet the Mets when they begin an eight-game road trip on Friday in Washington.

The Mets kept their focus on the field and on the beatable Marlins. The game was not a thing of beauty. Miami committed four errors and the Mets had three. But there were no unearned runs.

"Every time there's one of those unfortunate events that show up, we’ve got to connect and talk about it," manager Luis Rojas said. "And I think everyone has the ability to talk and be honest. We can contain things and make sure that everyone's focusing on what we need to focus on. Like this game tonight is the most important thing. Not [all] the games that we have left. The game tonight. We’ve got to stay present all the time. This what we need to do. There's nothing in the past that should make us anxious. There's nothing in the future that should make us anxious. Today's where all our energy and our focus should be at."

The Mets trailed 2-0 three batters into the game.

Miguel Rojas hit Carlos Carrasco’s first pitch for a home run. Jazz Chisholm Jr. followed with a double, moved to third when Brandon Nimmo booted the ball for an error, and scored on Jesus Aguilar’s single. But that was all Miami scored while Carrasco was in the game.

Jonathan Villar led off the bottom of the first with a first-pitch home run against Sandy Alcantara. Villar’s 17th home run was also the first recorded instance of opposing leadoff batters hitting first-pitch home runs in the first inning since pitch counts began to be tracked in 1988, according to MLB.com.

It stayed 2-1 until the fourth, when Francisco Lindor tied it with an RBI double off the leftfield wall to score Nimmo, who had singled and moved to second on an error.

Lindor moved to third on a grounder and then scored the go-ahead run when Alcantara balked on a fake pickoff throw to third.

Carrasco lasted 5 1/3 innings and gave way to Aaron Loup with two on. Loup uncharacteristically walked Jesus Sanchez and Lewis Brinson to force in the tying run before striking out pinch hitter Sandy Leon and getting Jorge Alfaro to ground to third to end the inning.

Carrasco was charged with three runs. He allowed four hits, walked one and struck out five in his seventh start of the season.

The Mets scored the go-ahead run in the seventh on three consecutive one-out singles by Jeff McNeil, Patrick Mazeika and Smith against Alcantara (8-13), who allowed four runs in 6 1/3 innings.

Jeurys Familia (9-3) threw a perfect seventh for the win. Trevor May worked around a two-out walk in the eighth and Edwin Diaz pitched struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth for his 28th save.