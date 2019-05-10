It’s a recurring nightmare, something akin to falling off a cliff, and it’s stayed with the Mets for a year now.

Mickey Callaway knows as well as anyone how quickly things can sour — at this point, “11-1” probably sends a cold snap of fear down his spine — and as the Mets Friday stared down a pivotal homestand, there was really no downplaying how much the next few games could mean. It was abundantly clear pregame, when Jeff Wilpon met with Callaway and Brodie Van Wagenen for 90 minutes to discuss how they can avoid a repeat of 2018, according to a source. There were no ultimatums and no job threats, the source said, but the troubleshooting session made something clear: The Mets need to snap out of this funk, and fast.

Good thing they were playing the last-place Marlins.

The Mets gave a resounding response to Wilpon’s meeting, breaking out in an 11-2 win, and scoring eight runs in the first inning. Zack Wheeler, while not untouchable, was more than adequate, going seven innings, allowing two runs and nine hits with one walk and 11 strikeouts. Amed Rosario hit a grand slam in the first and Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil hit solo homers in the second and third, respectively.

It was a promising start to a stretch the Mets absolutely need to take advantage of. Despite entering the day three games under .500, they were only 4.5 games out of first place. That, combined with a soft stretch against the Marlins, Nationals and Tigers, means this team has a chance to not fall off the same cliff that claimed it last year. It also could mean Callaway’s livelihood, though the Mets generally don’t make a habit of firing coaches midseason (Willie Randolph being the exception in 2008).

Friday was also a prime opportunity to get some bats going. Conforto’s homer, for instance, was his first since April 21, while his single in the first broke a four-game hitless streak.

“There’s no secret we’ve been struggling,” Callaway said before the game. “ [Brandon] Nimmo has been struggling, Michael Conforto has been struggling, [Wilson] Ramos has been struggling…There comes a point where you’ve just gotta forget it, whatever has happened. If you’re not injured, you’re the same player you were two weeks ago when you were raking. The only thing that’s different is your mindset, because you’ve been struggling.”

Callaway couldn’t have dreamed up a better first inning, then, a veritable feeding frenzy for the offense-starved Mets, sent 13 players to the plate against Pablo Lopez. It’s the first time they’ve scored eight in the first inning since June 16, 1989. It was also the first time they’d completed that feat at home since 1979. And that was despite the Mets gifted the Marlins an out, when McNeil singled but then ill-advisedly tried to go first to third on J.D. Davis’ single to right. McNeil was thrown out by a few steps, but that was the only out the Marlins would get for six more batters.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Davis scored on a wild pitch, and Ramos – hardly known for his speed – legged out an infield RBI single for the second run of the game. Nimmo walked in a run and then Rosario went the opposite way, a home run to right-center for the first grand slam of his career;Later, Robinson Cano singled to make it 8-0.

Everyone in the lineup reach base in the inning except for Wheeler. For comparison: The Mets managed only 15 runs total in their six-game road trip, and seven came in a single game.

The second inning was quieter, though Conforto did homer to the second deck in right, making it 9-0. Every player Callaway mentioned pregame — Nimmo, Conforto, Ramos — had good offensive nights, especially Conforto, who went 3-for-3 with three runs scored.

Just in time, too.

“We have to go out there and start winning some series,” Callaway said. “It’s not the end of the world if we lose a game, but we have to start playing better. That’s the bottom line. Everyone in that room is disappointed in the way we are performing as far as our wins and losses go. We all know we need to improve.”

- With David Lennon