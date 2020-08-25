Maybe the Mets should have waited one more day to end their coronavirus interlude.

After five days, two positive COVID-19 tests and no games, the Mets resumed their season with a 4-0 loss to the Marlins in the first game of their doubleheader Tuesday night at Citi Field. That snapped the Mets’ season-high three-game win streak, compiled last week against Miami.

A 65-minute rain delay ended Rick Porcello’s night after three innings and 64 pitches. He allowed four runs, all with two outs, to increase his ERA to 6.43.

The Mets had their chances. They went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 men on base. Robinson Cano lined out to shortstop with runners on the corners to end it. Rookie righthander Dan Castano held them scoreless for 4 2/3 innings, working around six hits and three walks.

The second half of the doubleheader offered the Mets an immediate chance to rebound, with Seth Lugo — making his first start in more than two years — facing Miami lefthander Trevor Rogers, who was to make his major-league debut.

Two doubles by Brian Anderson began both Miami rallies against Porcello. In the second, he led off with a line drive that one-hopped the wall in leftfield. Lewis Brinson (run-scoring single) and Miguel Rojas (two-run single) came through for the Marlins.

Anderson did it again in the third, when Brandon Nimmo couldn’t come down with his long fly ball to center. Lewin Diaz drove in Anderson with a single grounded hard to rightfield.

Corey Oswalt replaced Porcello when the game resumed, a suboptimal start to a busy week — nine games in six days — for the Mets’ bullpen. He allowed one hit in four shutout innings.

The Mets did, however, register one unofficial win while they were shut down: They contained their outbreak to just two people, one player and one coach.

That it didn’t get any further than that, manager Luis Rojas said, was a testament to the protocols installed by MLB and the seriousness with which the Mets take it.

Daily COVID-19 testing through Tuesday yielded no additional positives, so the Mets got back to work.

“I use the word fortunate and that's the one word we can use now,” Rojas said before the games. “Our job is to keep doing what we've been doing. We're able to contain it, but like I said, we've been very fortunate. It could've been different. But we feel really good that we're following the protocols, we follow it by the book and right now we're right back at it. We feel at the same time proud that we've done good.”

Rojas said when the Mets found out Thursday, before what was supposed to be a series finale against the Marlins, that two of them tested positive, nobody panicked. There was some stress and uncertainty as MLB and team officials determined the best path forward, but once the powers-at-be decided it was safe to fly, they went back to New York.

Then come a lot of nothing. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Mets went to Citi Field to be tested and did little else at their respective living spaces.

“We were kind of on lockdown,” Michael Conforto said. “It’s somewhat frustrating. I tried to joke with some of the guys, saying it was the All-Star break and we missed the cut for the All-Stars. Obviously, it’s a different situation.

“Obviously it’s a risk that we’re all taking, but you never want any of your teammates or your coaches to have that happen to them. It’s good to hear that they’re doing good. It’s good to know that we contained it up to this point.”