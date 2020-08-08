The Mets on Saturday night played precisely the kind of game they were built for.

The starting pitching was solid. The meat of the batting order flexed its muscles. And the end game was relatively spotless. Added together, it made for an 8-4 win over the surprising first-place Marlins at Citi Field and ended the Miami winning streak at six games.

The Mets reached the quarter pole of this truncated season 6-9 but in a position to win their first home series of the campaign on Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of three with Miami (7-2).

Michael Conforto, Pete Alonso and J.D. Davis each hit a home run and those accounted for seven of the Mets runs. None was more significant than Davis’, a three-run shot into the Mets bullpen to greet Miami reliever Josh Smith in the seventh inning to lift the Mets out of their only real adversity of the night.

The Mets handed a 5-2 lead to Jeurys Familia in the sixth inning and the righthander nearly gave it all away. He faced five batters and gave up a single and three walks around a double-play groundout before Drew Smith was summoned into the bases-loaded jam and gave up Monte Harrison’s bleeding ground ball into rightfield for two runs.

After Robert Gsellman — in his season debut after being sidelined by triceps discomfort — pitched a scoreless top of the seventh, the Mets and Davis got to work. Amed Rosario laced a one-out single to left and Jeff McNeil drew a walk to bring up Davis. Marlins manager Don Mattingly went to the righthander Smith and Davis launched his first pitch over the fence.

It made a winner out of rookie David Peterson, who has turned in three solid outings in all three of his starts this season. The lefthander allowed a pair of runs, four hits and three walks with three strikeouts over five innings. With a fastball sitting at 93 mph, he went 86 pitches as he improved to 2-1 with a 3.78 ERA.

Seth Lugo retired the Marlins in order in the eighth inning and Justin Wilson worked around a walk and a hit in a scoreless ninth to finish the job.

It’s just the third time the Mets have scored eight runs or more. They also did it in an 8-3 win over Boston on July 28 and in an 11-10 loss in Atlanta on July 31.

The Marlins’ July coronavirus outbreak, which shelved the team for eight days after playing just three games, forced them to replace more than half of their Opening Day roster and so, for the second straight night, they sent a rookie starting pitcher out to make his debut against the Mets.

Dan Castano, a lefthander who hadn’t pitched above Double-A, did not fare as well as righty Humberto Mejia (who had only pitched in A ball) did the night before when the Marlins won, 4-3. He couldn’t hold a 1-0 lead courtesy of Brian Anderson’s run-scoring single as the Mets got to him for five runs (four earned) in 4 1/3 innings.

Alonso opened the Mets’ second by drawing a full-count walk. Conforto followed him with a 401-foot home run off the roof in the home bullpen for a 2-1 lead. Dom Smith’s one-out double gave the Mets a chance for more, but Castano fanned Brian Dozier and Billy Hamilton to elude further damage.

The Mets scored two more runs in the third with two out. Davis singled to centerfield and Alonso followed with a home run off the front of the stands in left for a 4-1 lead. For Alonso, the 2019 NL Rookie of the Year, it was his second home run of the season and first since July 27.

Alonso opened the season in a terrible slump and was batting .167 after 11 games. Over the last four, his bat has awakened and he’s gone 5-for-15 in those contests.

Davis had a sacrifice fly in the fifth for a 5-2 lead. His four RBIs in one game is a career high.