They did it to him again.

Despite a dazzling performance by Jacob deGrom, the Mets again failed to score for their ace, losing to the Marlins, 3-0, at Citi Field on Saturday. The Mets managed only three hits and struck out 13 times against four Marlins pitchers.

DeGrom matched a career high with 14 strikeouts, which he’s done four times. He pitched eight innings, allowing one run and five hits, with no walks. It was the 87th time deGrom allowed one run or fewer in 185 career starts.

DeGrom looked unhittable from the start, mixing in his 91-mph slider with a fastball that topped out at 100.6 mph. He looked so dominant that Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s home run in the second was nearly shocking, a 402-foot missile to the second deck that came off a 100.4-mph fastball deGrom left up out of the zone. It gave the Marlins a 1-0 lead. Prior to that, deGrom had thrown 19 pitches, with the Marlins swinging through 11 of them.

That one run would look like an insurmountable hurdle as the Mets continued to struggle at the plate. Their best opportunity came in the sixth, when deGrom led off with an infield single and Brandon Nimmo walked. DeGrom was able to move to third on Francisco Lindor’s fly ball, but Michael Conforto struck out for the third time in as many at-bats, and Trevor Rogers punched out Pete Alonso to end the threat. Conforto is now 0-for his last 12, with six strikeouts in that span.

The Marlins scored two runs off of Edwin Diaz in the ninth. Starling Marte led off the inning with a well-struck double, and he scored on Jesus Aguilar’s single. Later in the inning, Miguel Rojas singled to score Brian Anderson from second. That ended the day for Diaz, who walked off to a loud chorus of boos.