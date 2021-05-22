MIAMI — Every night, it seems, somebody else — maybe somebody you’ve never heard of — comes up big for these injury-ravaged Mets.

On Friday, it was several somebodies.

Jake Hager and Khalil Lee each recorded his first major-league hit in the 12th inning of the Mets’ 6-5 win over the Marlins. Another rookie, Johneshwy Fargas, added a two-run triple in the inning and was thrown out trying to make it an inside-the-park home run.

"Every time we win, it’s a party," Lee said. "We have fun. We enjoy and embrace the win."

Facing Adam Cimber, the Marlins’ last reliever, Hager’s leadoff single moved Dominic Smith, the automatic runner on second base, to third. Lee’s pinch-hit double into the rightfield corner put the Mets on top.

The two players entered the inning a combined 0-for-15 with 11 strikeouts. "This is about the best scenario you could draw up," Lee said. "Come in, big situation, team counting on me to pull through, all the lights shining. That’s a perfect scenario."

Lefthander Aaron Loup allowed two runs in the bottom of the 12th, but Francisco Lindor turned a double play to help him escape trouble. Jacob Barnes got the final out in the bottom of the inning for his first save in more than three years.

Despite playing with a lineup befitting a spring training split-squad day — and despite having 16 players on the injured list — the first-place Mets improved to 21-17. The Marlins are 20-24.

"I’ve never seen anything like this," manager Luis Rojas said of the team’s injury luck and run of wild days. "This is not stopping the guys. This is a group of great men right here. Guys that get the chance to go in, they do it with a lot of confidence."

The late excitement turned everything else into a footnote.

Jose Peraza exited with a tight right calf after getting hit by a pitch. Marcus Stroman allowed two runs in six innings. Miguel Castro served up Garrett Cooper’s two-run homer in the seventh. Trevor May and Jeurys Familia totaled 56 pitches and five stranded baserunners in the eighth and ninth. Jonathan Villar made the first out of the 11th by getting picked off third base.

In a de facto bullpen day, the Marlins used 10 pitchers. Cimber, the losing pitcher, nearly had a walk-off single in the 11th, but Cameron Maybin made a running catch.

The chaos ended with the series of unlikely events in the 12th.

"We are young," Fargas said. "We’re the rookies. We’re going to be positive all the time."