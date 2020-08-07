The Miami Marlins, who had their season suspended for more than a week after a coronavirus outbreak and had to replace more than half their roster, continued an improbable run with a 4-3 takedown of the Mets in a steady rain Friday night at desolate Citi Field.

Miami is on a five-game winning streak since it returned with a remade roster loaded with waiver pickups and part-time players. It now has baseball’s best record at 7-1.

The Mets may have started the day getting back two starters — Amed Rosario returned from hamstring tightness and Jeff McNeil from a back issue — but they ended it needing to go find a little dignity.

The Mets nearly sidestepped the embarrassment with an eighth-inning rally. Rosario broke a string of 13 straight Mets retired with a double off the wall in center. Then a walk to pinch hitter Brian Dozier and a one-out single by Pete Alonso loaded the bases. Michael Conforto hit a ground ball to third baseman Brian Anderson and he threw wide of home plate to allow Rosario to score and make it 4-2.

J.D. Davis greeted righthander Nick Vincent with a line drive single to left, scoring Dozier to make it 4-3 and extending his hitting streak to 11 games. But Dom Smith flied out and Wilson Ramos grounded out to end the threat. It was part of the Mets going 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

They didn’t get a baserunner against Vincent in the ninth.

The Marlins opened the game with rookie righthander Humberto Mejia, who had never pitched above Class A ball and was making his big-league debut. Mejia got six of the seven outs he recorded on strikeouts. Mejia was the first leg in a relay that included five relievers and held the Mets to six hits.

Mets starter Michael Wacha at times looked very good during an uneven five-inning outing, and Mets relievers Chasen Shreve, Jared Hughes and Edwin Diaz pitched four scoreless frames.

Brandon Nimmo drew a walk to extend his run of consecutive games reaching base to 29.

But the best performance for the Mets in this one might have been by the grounds crew, which somehow managed to use drying agent and rakes to keep the contest on track and also repaired an infield divot when Hughes landed trying to field Matt Joyce’s eighth-inning infield hit.

Wacha’s performance was a little hard to put a finger on. The final line was four runs allowed over five innings on 98 pitches, but all of the damage occurred in one very bad 33-pitch second inning. In the other four frames, the righthander looked overpowering as his fastball touched 95 and he used off-speed pitches to ring up nine strikeouts.

Wacha, signed to compete for the fifth spot in the rotation before Noah Syndergaard and Marcus Stroman suffered injuries, could not have looked better than when he struck out the side in order in the first inning.

In the second, he allowed a one-out walk and an infield single before Miami started to belt him around. Francisco Cervelli hammered a three-run homer into the rightfield seats. Logan Forsythe flied out to the deepest park of the park. And then, after Magneuris Sierra drew a walk, Jonathan Villar doubled to the wall in left-centerfield to score the fourth run. Eddy Alvarez flied out deep to center to end the inning.

The Mets got a run back in the bottom of the second when Dom Smith launched his second home run of the season into the second deck in rightfield.