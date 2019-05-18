MIAMI — The first pitch Saturday at Marlins Park was great for the Mets, Jeff McNeil getting a fastball away and smacking it barely fair into the leftfield corner for a double.

Everything after that went poorly.

The Mets dropped game another to the Marlins, 2-0, for their fourth straight loss and second in as many days to rebuilding Miami.

After McNeil doubled, the Mets didn’t get another hit. They made 14 consecutive outs before Todd Frazier drew a two-out walk in the fifth. McNeil managed a 12-pitch walk in the sixth, but Amed Rosario grounded into a double play. Brandon Nimmo walked in the eighth, the Mets’ fourth and final baserunner, but he, too, was erased by a double play, from Juan Lagares.

Listless and already the losers of the series, the Mets (20-24) head into the finale Sunday in danger of getting swept by the Marlins (12-31), who were winning at a historically low rate before getting a boost by the Mets. Noah Syndergaard will pitch opposite Sandy Alcantara.

Pablo Lopez, the Marlins’ second-year righthander who entered with a 5.93 ERA, dominated. He matched career-highs with seven innings and seven strikeouts, allowing one hit and two walks. He threw 92 pitches, including just six in his final frame to retire the middle of the Mets’ lineup — Robinson Cano, Pete Alonso, Wilson Ramos — in order.

That represented a significant rebound for Lopez, who the Mets tagged for 10 runs — including eight in the first inning — in just three innings at Citi Field last week.

Steve Matz lasted 3 2/3 innings in his return from the injured list (radial nerve discomfort). Jon Berti, a 29-year-old rookie, hit a leadoff homer off him. Matz gave up two runs, five hits and two walks. He struck out six. Matz’s last batter was Lopez, who singled to left to load the bases.