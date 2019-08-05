Mets vs. Marlins

The Mets defeated the Marlins, 6-2, in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday at Citi Field.
Mets pitchers Steven Matz #32 and Marcus Stroman #7 talk in the dugout during the third inning against the Marlins during the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field on Monday.
Mets shortstop Amed Rosario celebrates his third-inning home run against the Marlins with teammate Pete Alonso during the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field on Monday.
Mets shortstop Amed Rosario follows through on a third-inning home run against the Marlins during the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field on Monday.
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers during the third inning against the Marlins during the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field on Monday.
Mets third baseman Todd Frazier loses his bat on a swing in the second inning against the Marlins during the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field on Monday.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil celebrates his first-inning home run against the Marlins with teammate Michael Conforto during the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field on Monday.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil runs the bases after his first inning home run against the Marlins during the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field on Monday.
Marlins pitcher Robert Dugger delivers during the first inning against the Mets during the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field on Monday.
Mets outfielder J.D. Davis can't come up with a ball hit for a double in the first inning by the Marlins' Brian Anderson during the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field on Monday.
