Mets vs. Marlins

The Mets defeated the Marlins, 6-2, in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday at Citi Field.

Steven Matz #32 and Marcus Stroman #7 of
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mets pitchers Steven Matz #32 and Marcus Stroman #7 talk in the dugout during the third inning against the Marlins during the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field on Monday.

Amed Rosario #1 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mets shortstop Amed Rosario celebrates his third-inning home run against the Marlins with teammate Pete Alonso during the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field on Monday.

Amed Rosario #1 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mets shortstop Amed Rosario follows through on a third-inning home run against the Marlins during the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field on Monday.

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers during the third
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers during the third inning against the Marlins during the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field on Monday.

Todd Frazier #21 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mets third baseman Todd Frazier loses his bat on a swing in the second inning against the Marlins during the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field on Monday.

Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil celebrates his first-inning
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil celebrates his first-inning home run against the Marlins with teammate Michael Conforto during the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field on Monday.

Jeff McNeil #6 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil runs the bases after his first inning home run against the Marlins during the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field on Monday.

Robert Dugger #64 of the Miami Marlins pitches
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Marlins pitcher Robert Dugger delivers during the first inning against the Mets during the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field on Monday.

J.D. Davis #28 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mets outfielder J.D. Davis can't come up with a ball hit for a double in the first inning by the Marlins' Brian Anderson during the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field on Monday.

