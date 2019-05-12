Rain all day meant no time to play Sunday at Citi Field.

The Mets and Marlins had their series finale postponed until Aug. 5, when they will make it up as a part of a single-admission doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.

The inclement weather leaves the Mets with a two-game sweep — and a 5-0 mark against the Marlins this season, heading into their three-game set this weekend in Miami — and consecutive days off before hitting the road again. They don’t play until 7 p.m. Tuesday against the Nationals, the start of stretch of 20 games in 20 days.

Rotation-wise, the Mets will keep everybody the same order, manager Mickey Callaway said. That means Noah Syndergaard pushed from Sunday to Tuesday, followed by Wilmer Font and Zack Wheeler for the rest of the series in Washington, D.C.

The Mets did not seriously consider pushing back Font — acquired last week in a trade with the Rays — to the Marlins series.

“He was going to have to slide in there at some point,” Callaway said. “When you’re trying to keep a guy going or get him in rhythm, to skip them is tough. We figured, you know what, he pitched well enough, he’s going to be able to go deep enough, and he’s going to be able to go deep enough and he’s going to be pitching in between two of our guys who can give us seven innings pretty consistently.

“So it’s the right thing to do for the team to win games and for the pitcher to continue to be successful.”

The Mets’ Mother’s Day giveaway scheduled for Sunday — an infinity scarf — will be given away at the Aug. 5 doubleheader. Visit mets.com/rain for details on ticket exchanges.

Injury updates

The Mets will need a fifth starter by Saturday. It’s not clear if that will be Steven Matz (radial nerve discomfort) or Jason Vargas (left hamstring issue), but it seems both are candidates.

Matz threw a bullpen session as scheduled Sunday. Although he was previously penciled in for a Thursday return, the Mets now don’t need him till Friday or Saturday. “We’re optimistic right now,” Callaway said. “We’ll see what happens. We have to evaluate him daily.”

Vargas plans to throw Monday, Callaway said, adding, “His hammy is feeling pretty good.”

Extra bases

Jed Lowrie (sprained left knee) was not in the lineup for Triple-A Syracuse Sunday. Callaway did not offer an update on if he’ll join the team Tuesday. In eight minor-league games, Lowrie is 5-for-31 (.161) with one extra-base hit (a homer), two RBIs, three walks and 10 strikeouts. … The Mets plan to activate Jeurys Familia from the injured list Monday, one day later than expected after the Sunday postponement. Righthander Eric Hanhold, called up Saturday, will go back to Syracuse.