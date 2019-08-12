Mets, Marlins to play series in Puerto Rico in 2020

The Mets will be Puerto Rico-bound next year.

The Mets and the Miami Marlins will play a three-game series at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan next season from April 28-30.

The Marlins will be considered the home team for the three games.

It's the fourth trip to Puerto Rico for both the Mets and the Marlins. The two played a three-game series there in 2010, and both teams played at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in 2003 and 2004 against the Expos, when they split their home games between Montreal and Puerto Rico before moving to Washington.

“Puerto Rico has a rich baseball history and passionate baseball fans,” Mets COO Jeff Wilpon said in a statement. “We are honored to represent the Mets, and Major League Baseball, and are looking forward to returning to Puerto Rico to play the Marlins in 2020.”

Next year's trip marks the second time in three years that MLB has played a series in Puerto Rico. The Minnesota Twins hosted the Cleveland Indians for a two-game series at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in 2008. It also was the site for the 2001 season opener between the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays, as well as the first and second rounds of the 2006 World Baseball Classic and the first rounds of the 2009 and 2013 WBC.

“It is an honor for the Marlins to represent Major League Baseball in this special series against the Mets," Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said in a statement. “Miami serves as the gateway to the Caribbean and Latin America, and we are grateful for the chance to showcase the new Miami Marlins organization to our neighbors in Puerto Rico. We are looking forward to the opportunity of celebrating Puerto Rico’s rich baseball heritage and passion for the game and continue our mission to grow the game of baseball in our community while fostering the shared love for our National Pastime.”