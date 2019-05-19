MIAMI — Much like Robinson Cano on his ground balls over the weekend, the Mets are going nowhere fast.

The Mets’ 3-0 loss Sunday to the Marlins completed an embarrassing sweep at the hands of baseball’s worst team.

At 20-25 and the losers of five consecutive games, the Mets open a seven-game homestand Monday. They haven’t announced who will start the game for them, and it’s not clear who will be managing either.

The Mets had no plans to fire Mickey Callaway before Monday, a source said Saturday, offering no promises on the organization’s plans once the Mets return to New York. The team followed that development with another listless performance Sunday.

Miami’s Sandy Alcantara needed only 89 pitches to complete the shutout. He struck out eight and walked one. Time of game: 1 hour, 59 minutes.

J.D. Davis had the Mets’ only two hits, a single in the fourth and a single in the seventh. Both times, he was erased by a double play off the bat of Robinson Cano.

The single in the fourth was the Mets’ first hit since the first pitch of Saturday’s game, a stretch of 37 outs. On the next pitch, Robinson Cano grounded into a double play when he didn’t run out a dribbler that rolled about 15 feet up the first-base line.

It was the second time in the series that Cano’s lack of hustle turned into a double play, following an instance Friday when he barely jogged toward first after sending a bouncer back to the pitcher, ending a late-inning rally.

Cano claimed after the Friday occurrence that the video board showed there were two outs. That is false, according to a ballpark video feed that showed that the video board display was correct, showing one out, during the play.

“It’s not my mistake,” Cano, who has a reputation for not hustling, insisted Saturday. “I would be the last guy to hit a ground ball in that situation and not run it out.”

This was the Marlins’ first series sweep since September 2017 — also against the Marlins.

Noah Syndergaard didn’t allow a baserunner until the fifth, when Neil Walker singled on a soft line drive to center. He finished seven innings, allowed two runs and struck out three.