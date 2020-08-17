Don’t tell Robinson Cano his best days are behind him. Don’t tell Pete Alonso there’s a such thing as a sophomore slump.

Cano hit a pair of two-run home runs and Alonso, demoted to sixth in the batting order as he’s struggled, hit a pair of solo shots on Monday night against the Marlins as the Mets steamrolled to an 11-4 win at Marlins Park. The victory snapped the Mets’ three-game losing streak and lifted them to 10-14.

Robert Gsellman, in his second start as a member of the rotation, lasted just 47 pitches and 1 2/3 innings, but there was a pitching star for the Mets. Chasen Shreve relieved Gsellman and got seven outs, including five on strikeouts while the Mets extended their lead to 5-1.

The Mets broke open the game with a run in the fifth on Alonso’s first home run and four in the sixth – including back-to-back homers by Cano and Alonso – for a 10-2 lead. Both Cano and Alonso had three hits.

The Marlins used infielder Logan Forsythe to pitch the ninth inning. He allowed a pair of hits and a sacrifice fly to Billy Hamilton.

In many ways, it was a game only a Mets fans could enjoy. Neither starter lasted two innings. The umpires needed four plays reviewed. The walks were ubiquitous. It took forever. But the Mets owned all the highlights.

Cano spent most of the 2019 season as an object of derision. He was acquired with closer Edwin Diaz in a blockbuster trade that cost the Mets a pair of highly-touted prospects. His return in the first season back in New York – he played for the 2009 Yankees World Series champions – was with an unspectacular .256 batting average, almost 50 points lower than his career mark.

The second baseman has been arguably the Mets' best player this season. Even though he missed 10 days with a groin strain, Cano came back in the minimum amount of time. He is batting .412 with four home runs and 13 RBIs.

Alonso had played poorly, but not as bad as the numbers that he’d put up.He entered play batting .206 with runners in scoring position despite facing more such situations than anyone in baseball. No one was on for either of his home runs, but he now has five on the season with 13 RBIs.

Shreve may have turned in the best relief appearance from any Mets player this season. He struck out Matt Joyce with two on and two out to end the Marlins second. Then he retired the side in order in the third and fourth innings.

Jeurys Familia allowed a run on Jonathan Villar's homer in the fifth. Brad Brach pitched a scoreless sixth. Franklyn Kilorme needed 73 pitches over three inconsistent innings to finish the job and earn his first career save. Kilorme is a candidate to start Thursday’s series finale if the Mets don’t opt for Steven Matz because he has struggled – a 14.66 ERA in three August starts – on Thursday.

Gsellman threw only 33 pitches in his second start of the season. He struggled with walks in a 31-pitch first inning and came out after allowing his third hit in the second. Shreve took over and wrested control of the game with Cano’s help.

The Mets scored three for a 3-1 lead in the second with Dominic Smith hitting a two-run double and Amed Rosario adding a run-scoring double. Cano’s first home run, on a full-count pitch from Sterling Sharp, made it 5-1. Alonso’s first homer made it 6-1 in the fifth.

The Mets totaled 12 hits.. Smith had two hits. Cano’s homer to right-centerfield in the sixth measured 441 feet, according to Statecast and made it 9-2. Alonso followed with a 429-foot homer to left.