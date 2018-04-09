MIAMI — After a weekend of intense games, “Isn’t it supposed to be spring?” weather and a 5:30 a.m. arrival at their South Florida hotel Monday, the Marlins Park welcoming committee at least tried to make the Mets feel at home.

They beat Miami, 4-2, Monday night in front of a heavily pro-Mets crowd of 7,003 for their sixth win in a row.

That winning streak tops the Mets’ longest from 2017, a five-gamer in mid-April. The 8-1 Mets are tied with the Red Sox for the best record in the majors and kept pace with the 2006 and 1985 teams for the best start in franchise history.

The story was, again, the bullpen. Hansel Robles, Jerry Blevins, AJ Ramos and Jeurys Familia combined for three scoreless innings in relief of Noah Syndergaard. Familia allowed the potential tying run to reach second base with one out in the ninth but extricated himself from the jam by striking out Miguel Rojas and Starlin Castro.

The Mets tacked on an insurance run in the seventh after an error by first baseman Justin Bour, who threw away a potential inning-ending double play to put runners on the corners. Amed Rosario singled to left to score Adrian Gonzalez.

Syndergaard’s six-inning outing, the Mets’ second quality start in nine games, was seemingly split in half. In his first three innings, he faced the minimum number of batters and needed only 35 pitches. In his last three innings, he allowed two runs (one earned) and four hits, walked a pair and needed 55 pitches.

The Marlins (3-7) broke through against Syndergaard with an unearned run in the fifth, which began with shortstop Rosario’s two-base error on a grounder. Syndergaard walked a pair of light-hitting catchers with two outs to load the bases, and Derek Dietrich dunked a single into left for the run.

Miami’s rookie third baseman, Brian Anderson, doubled to left in the sixth to drive in the other run against Syndergaard.

Syndergaard’s underwhelming evening — initially dominant, then faltering — underscored the underwhelming start to the season for the Mets’ ballyhooed rotation. Their starters have a 3.09 ERA and 1.18 WHIP, both top-10 marks in MLB, but none has lasted more than six innings. Their average of 5.1 innings to start the week ranked in the bottom third in the majors. Syndergaard (2-0, 3.94) has averaged 5 1⁄3 innings in his three starts. That inability to pitch deep has forced Mickey Callaway to lean on the bullpen.

“It’s been adequate,’’ Callaway said of the rotation. “Beginning of the season is tough. The conditions we played in were tough, and tonight it’s tough coming into the humidity for the first time.’’

Early on with extra off days, that has worked out to great success; the Mets began the week with a top-five relief unit by most measures. But as the season rolls on and the schedule normalizes — on Friday they start a stretch of 16 games in 17 days — giving relievers more rest will grow critical.

The Mets’ offense showed no early signs of weariness, scoring three times in the first three innings.

After the Mets put their first two runners on in the second, Gonzalez’s single to right scored Todd Frazier. Kevin Plawecki grounded into a double play that allowed Asdrubal Cabrera to come home.

In the third, Rosario led off with a booming double off the wall in straightaway center — it traveled more than 400 feet and was the hardest-hit ball of the night at 106.2 mph, according to Statcast — and scored on Jay Bruce’s two-out single to center. That brought out chants of “Bruuuuce!” followed by “Let’s go Mets.”

The Mets had one hit in the final six innings.

Yoenis Cespedes went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and is in a 1-for-17 stretch with 10 strikeouts. The lone hit was the game-winner Sunday.