MIAMI — The Mets might have a Taijuan Walker problem.

Walker struggled through another start Tuesday in the Mets’ 5-4 loss to the Marlins, allowing four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

That raised his ERA to 3.86, completing his second-half regression to his career norms. He entered this season, his first with the Mets, with a lifetime 3.84 ERA.

His recent stumbles come at a particularly bad time for the Mets, who are without Jacob deGrom until at least September. They now are losers of five of their past six games and have seen their NL East lead over the Phillies dwindle to 1 1/2 games, with a three-game series in Philadelphia this weekend.

Pinch-hitter Brandon Drury ended the game with a groundout to second, stranding Albert Almora Jr. on second base. Almora was pinch running for James McCann, who had an RBI double.

"We have to get our act together soon," Mets owner Steve Cohen said in a fifth-inning tweet, in which he asked followers to keep him updated on the game because he was out to dinner with one of his daughters, Sophia.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Almost all the damage against Walker came before the end of the third inning. Rookie catcher Alex Jackson, acquired from Atlanta before the trade deadline last week, walloped his first career homer to centerfield in the second. Isan Diaz homered in the third.

After Walker loaded the bases — with two walks and a ground-ball single — Bryan De La Cruz scorched a two-out, two-run single up the middle to double Miami’s lead. It was the first RBIs for De La Cruz, a rookie outfielder acquired from Houston last week.

Walker settled down to retire nine of his final 10 batters, salvaging this outing as the statistical best of his four since the All-Star break.

Among Walker’s issues: long balls. He allowed six in 16 games before the break but seven in his past three starts.

That helps illustrate a significant split in his season: 2.50 ERA in the first half, 12.00 ERA in the second half.

Tensions flared for the Mets late in the game.

Manager Luis Rojas was ejected by plate umpire Stu Scheurwater in the seventh inning for arguing about a called third strike on Brandon Nimmo (which appeared to catch plenty of the plate). It was the fourth ejection of the season for Rojas, who had none last year in his pandemic-shortened rookie season.

After Javier Baez’s flyout ended the top of the eighth, he started yelling at somebody on the Marlins’ side of the field as they returned to their dugout. To whom he was directing his anger was unclear. Miami first baseman Jesus Aguilar held him back, as did several Mets who came out of the dugout.

The Mets had plenty of chances against righthander Nick Neidert, who allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings, and eventually capitalized on some.

Dominic Smith got the Mets on the board with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. He knocked in their second run, too, with a sac fly in the sixth. J.D. Davis added an RBI double off the wall in right-centerfeild — nearly a tying two-run homer — to end Neidert’s night.

Neidert allowed the leadoff hitter to reach in five of six innings. He struck out four batters, walked three and hit another with a pitch. Early on, he evaded trouble, including in the first when he was in a first-and-third, one-out situation and fell behind Javier Baez 2-and-0. But Baez whiffed on the next pitch — a slider in the dirt — on his way to a swinging strikeout, followed by Smith’s swinging strikeout.