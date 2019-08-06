It turns out there is rest for the weary.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway rested Michael Conforto and Amed Rosario on Tuesday night against the Marlins. It didn’t matter.

The Mets went out and steamrolled Miami, 5-0, as Zack Wheeler threw eight innings for his second straight scoreless gem since he wasn’t traded at the July 31 deadline.

Wilson Ramos hit a three-run homer and Pete Alonso also went deep for the Mets, who have won five in a row and 12 of 13.

The Mets are two games over .500 (58-56) for the first time since they were 13-11 on April 24. They are 18-6 since the All-Star break and moved to within two games of NL wild-card co-leaders Philadelphia and Washington, both of which played late games.

On Wednesday, the Mets can complete a four-game sweep of the Marlins in a game that starts at 12:10. The quick turnaround is one reason Callaway wanted to rest Conforto and Rosario. It didn’t sap the Mets’ momentum one bit.

“They’ve been playing every inning,” Callaway said. “Obviously, Rosie’s been running around, making every play in the world. So they just needed a day off today and we’ll get back after it. It was the plan. I knew they were going to need it and you’ve got to do it.”

Even though the Mets are off Thursday, Callaway stuck to his guns and started a 6-7-8 of Luis Guillorme, Adeiny Hechavarria and Juan Lagares. Callaway could have been roasted if the Mets had lost while he was sitting two of their hottest hitters. But the Mets don’t lose too often these days.

“I wanted to get both of their off days out of the way,” Callaway said. “Be ready for the day game the next day and then have a day off . . . There’s not going to be much rest going on after this, so this is kind of a last chance and then we’ll be getting after it.”

For the second straight start, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen looked like a genius for not dealing Wheeler. The free-agent-to-be righthander threw seven shutout innings on Thursday – the day after the deadline -- against the White Sox in Chicago in a 4-0 victory.

This time, Wheeler (9-6) went one inning better in his longest outing of the season. He allowed eight hits, walked one and struck out five.

Mets starters improved to 13-3 with a 2.61 ERA since the All-Star break.

The Marlins started former Yankees Hector Noesi, who hadn’t started a big-league game since May 25, 2015, for the White Sox. The righthander was making his first big-league appearance of the season.

The Mets, still feeling the high of their doubleheader sweep from Monday, jumped on Noesi immediately. With two outs and two on in the first, Todd Frazier lined an RBI double off the glove of a leaping leftfielder Jon Berti to give Wheeler a 1-0 lead.

Ramos made it 4-0 in the third with a no-doubt, three-run homer to center after Noesi had walked the first two batters of the inning. It was Ramos’ 12th home run of the season.

Alonso, who hit the go-ahead home run in the seventh inning of the second game on Monday, took a low pitch and lined it out to left for his 36th homer to give the Mets a 5-0 lead in the fifth.

Noesi went five innings and allowed five runs and five hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Callaway said he might have used Conforto in the middle innings if the Mets needed him. They didn’t need him.

Wheeler actually worked harder than his line may have made it seem. The Marlins, the worst-hitting team in the National League, had at least one baserunner in each of his innings.

But Wheeler never gave in. He finished his night and preserved the shutout by retiring Brian Anderson with a man on second on a soft looper to short on his 101st pitch. Wheeler was helped by three of the four double plays that the Mets turned.