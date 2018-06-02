Michael Conforto didn’t have a good night at work on Friday. Besides going hitless and striking out three times, he missed a cutoff man on a throw home from centerfield in the Mets’ loss to the Cubs at Citi Field. Mickey Callaway didn’t let it go.

The manager called a team meeting over the fundamentally unsound sights he had been seeing and then addressed Conforto’s bad moment with the media without using Conforto’s name. Everyone knew who he was talking about.

“We have to play the game the right way,” Callaway said. “When you miss the cutoff man and the guy takes an extra base in a close game like that, we could have kept the double play in order and we airmailed it home. That’s stuff you learn when you’re 18, and we just didn’t do it tonight.”

Ouch.

So if anyone was in need of a bounce-back game Saturday night at Citi Field, it was Conforto.

The 25-year-old outfielder had one of sorts, driving a tying solo homer in the sixth and not airmailing any throws over the catcher. But he also struck out twice, grounded out and flied out in his other four at-bats through the first 11 innings. The Mets could only manage that one run and three other hits over the firsts nine innings and had to work overtime against Chicago.

The play that really ticked off Callaway Friday night came when Kyle Schwarber lifted a sacrifice fly to cut the Mets’ lead to 2-1. Conforto uncorked a throw to the plate to try to get Addison Russell, but it carried over Devin Mesoraco and allowed Tommy La Stella to take second. Ben Zobrist cashed in with a tying RBI double, and Kris Bryant singled for the lead. The Mets ended up losing, 7-4.

“He’s right,” Conforto said afterward about Callaway. “Can’t be doing stuff like that and expect to put our best performance out there. It’s something that I’ve been working on, something we’ve been talking about. Tonight, I just didn’t do it.”

Besides hitting the target with his throws, the Mets need Conforto to start producing runs, especially by hitting better with runners in scoring position. He was at .212 (7-for-33) with a homer and eight RBIs at first pitch.

Conforto did miss much of spring training and the first week of the regular season following shoulder surgery last September, and he has had an uneven start.

While he showed up Saturday night with a .304 average and three homers over his previous 16 games, he had just six RBIs in that stretch. He had just 15 RBIs to show for his first 46 games.

This was a bat that took him to the All-Star Game last season. He dislocated his left shoulder and tore the posterior capsule on a swing late last August, leaving him at .279 with 27 homers and 68 RBIs in 109 games.

His home work hasn’t gone well compared to his road work so far this season. Conforto came in at .175 (11-for-63) with one homer at home. He has hit .280 (26-for-93) with five homers on the road. So he began this night at .237 overall.

The Mets were struggling for hits, not to mention runs against Mike Montgomery. The Cubs’ starter was working with a 1-0 lead and had a one-hitter going when Conforto stepped up with two outs in the sixth, lefty vs lefty.

Montgomery threw him a 92-mph fastball on a 2-1 count, and Conforto lined the pitch over the fence in left-centerfield for his seventh homer.

But the struggle continued after that.