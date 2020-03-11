PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Michael Conforto’s right oblique injury is a Grade 1 strain, he said, indicating only a mild degree of severity.

But he cautioned Wednesday against any expected return to games, noting: “It’s different for everybody. The timeline can be short or long. There’s a wide range of that.”

The outfielder said he can do some physical activity — exercise bike, core and lower-body workouts — but is shut down from baseball activity for at least a few days.

“I’ve never had an oblique [injury] before, so I wanted to understand what the situation was going to be moving forward,” Conforto said of his New York trip to see a doctor. “I’m going to be smart with it, but I’m feeling good as of right now.”

Betances bumps up, barely

Dellin Betances worked around a two-out walk in his scoreless inning against the Cardinals, his second Grapefruit League appearance.

His fastball hit 91 mph, up slightly from 90 in his previous outing. He reiterated after the game that a slow ramp up — to his more typical high-90s fastball — is normal for him during spring training.

As far potentially playing in empty stadiums because of the novel coronavirus outbreak?

“It would kinda suck, to be honest with you,” he said. “I’m an adrenaline guy, so I need some people out there.”

Extra bases

J.D. Davis homered off Carlos Martinez in the Mets’ 7-3 win against the Cardinals. It was his first hit in three games since returning from a shoulder injury and his first homer of spring training. … Jacob deGrom allowed one run and one hit (Matt Carpenter homer) in four innings against St. Louis. Then he threw another simulated inning in the bullpen to get his pitch count up. … Michael Wacha tossed four innings (65 pitches) in a scrimmage. He gave up a long ball to Pete Alonso. … Jacob Rhame made his spring training debut after an offseason of injuries, including elbow surgery. He allowed the Cardinals one run and two walks in two-thirds of an inning.