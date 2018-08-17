A look at the Mets’ top prospects as ranked by mlb.com. Stats are through games played Thursday.

1. Andres Gimenez, SS / Binghamton Rumble Ponies

Gimenez was hitting .379 over his last 10 games going into Friday's action and .290 for the season, split between Double-A Binghamton and Class-A St. Lucie. The lefthanded hitter is batting .396 against righties but only .160 against lefthanders.

2. Peter Alonso, 1B / Las Vegas 51s

Went into Friday's action hitting .283 with 107 RBIs after becoming the first player in organized baseball to reach the 100-RBI mark on Aug. 8.

3. Jarred Kelenic, OF / Kingsport Mets

Mets' 2018 first-round pick owns a .266/.355/.435 slash line for the season but is .214/.322/.374 since being promoted to Double-A.

4. Justin Dunn, RHP / Binghamton

Allowed five hits over 6 2/3 innings in his Aug. 11 start against Reading, striking out eight and walking three in a no-decision that left him at 13-14 for the season.

5. Franklyn Kilome, RHP / Binghamton

He's 0-1 with a .295 ERA since being acquired from the Phillies' organization July 27, where he had been the team's No. 10 prospect.