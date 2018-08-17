Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

SportsBaseballMets

Mets prospect watch: Peter Alonso has been an RBI machine at Las Vegas

Mets prospect Peter Alonso, here after hitting a

Mets prospect Peter Alonso, here after hitting a two-run homer in the All-Star Futures Game on July 15, in Washington, has 101 RBIs combined with Binghamton and Las Vegas this season. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
A look at the Mets’ top prospects as ranked by mlb.com. Stats are through games played Thursday.

1. Andres Gimenez, SS / Binghamton Rumble Ponies

Gimenez was hitting .379 over his last 10 games going into Friday's action and .290 for the season, split between Double-A Binghamton and Class-A St. Lucie. The lefthanded hitter is batting .396 against righties but only .160 against lefthanders.

2. Peter Alonso, 1B / Las Vegas 51s

Went into Friday's action hitting .283 with 107 RBIs after becoming the first player in organized baseball to reach the 100-RBI mark on Aug. 8.

3. Jarred Kelenic, OF / Kingsport Mets

Mets' 2018 first-round pick owns a .266/.355/.435 slash line for the season but is .214/.322/.374 since being promoted to Double-A.

4. Justin Dunn, RHP / Binghamton

Allowed five hits over 6 2/3 innings in his Aug. 11 start against Reading, striking out eight and walking three in a no-decision that left him at 13-14 for the season.

5. Franklyn Kilome, RHP / Binghamton

He's 0-1 with a .295 ERA since being acquired from the Phillies' organization July 27, where he had been the team's No. 10 prospect. 

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

