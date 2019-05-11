The names are inscribed in black script over the fingers on a pink mitt that will honor the women who mean so much to Edwin Diaz. There’s Nashaly, his wife. There’s Miriam, his sister. There’s Iris, his grandmother. And then there’s one for the thumb -- Beatriz, his mom.

The mitt is a Mother’s Day special to use on a special Mother’s Day for the Mets’ closer. Diaz will take pride in wearing it Sunday when they will close their series against Miami at Citi Field, weather permitting.

“It will be very special [to wear],” Diaz said, standing alone at his locker stall before Saturday night’s game. “I don’t care if I pitch or I don’t pitch. Just wear it for the game. Go outside with the glove I think will be so important for me because that’s the four women in my life. My grandmother took care of my mother. My mother took care of my sister. My wife, she’s got my son.”

The 25-year-old righthander from Puerto Rico had asked Easton to produce the mitt for Mother’s Day, and it fits like glove because of his love for those women. But this Mother’s Day comes with even more joy for Diaz after what happened about two weeks ago with one of them.

Beatriz LaBoy Mendez had gone to the doctor in Puerto Rico where she lives. Diaz spoke to his mother afterward. She had such a good news flash for him after going through the radiation and chemo treatments for her cancer.

“I was really happy,” Diaz said. “That day, she told me, ‘I’ve got an appointment.’ She didn’t call me. I called her and asked, ‘How go the appointment?’ She was very happy.”

“I’m cancer-free,” Beatriz told her son.

LaBoy Mendez heard the bad news last summer that she had cancer. Diaz wasn’t sure when asked the type. He merely pointed to the general vicinity, the midsection.

He was pitching for Seattle then. But the sobering diagnosis didn’t prevent him from becoming the youngest reliever in major-league history to save at least 50 games. At the age of 24, he saved 57 of them, tying for the second most in major-league history.

So how did he do it despite having the backdrop of his mom’s situation?

“I stayed positive every time,” Diaz said. “The good thing was she was very positive when she found out she got cancer. She told me, ‘Hey, keep doing your job. We’ll be fine.’ So I stayed relaxed. I knew she was in good hands. I tried to do my job on the field.”

Then he got traded in December to pitch at Citi Field. He came with Robinson Cano and cash considerations in exchange for five players. It was sweet for the Mets to have the pitcher nicknamed “Sugar,” one of the best closers in the game.

“First, I felt surprised because I had a big year in Seattle,” Diaz said. “I thought I would stay there with them. And then when they traded me here, I was really happen. I came with Robinson Cano. That helped me a lot, too, because he played here in New York with the Yankees. So he knows how is New York. I asked him right away when I got traded, ‘How is New York? I told me good advice about New York.”

There have been a few glitches, namely the go-ahead homers he surrendered in consecutive outings, both tie games against Cincinnati, on April 29 and May 1. But heading into Saturday night, when he had been handed a game to save, he hadn’t thrown the lead away -- 9-for-9.

Case closed.

“He’s thrown the ball great,” Mickey Callaway said. “He might have gave up a couple of homers in tie games that probably leave a bad taste in some people’s mouths, but if you look at the body of work, it’s been outstanding.”

His fastball is known for its electric nature. He knows his slider has been a bit erratic.

“I think I’ve been throwing good ones and bad ones,” Diaz said. “I didn’t find the consistency there on my slider, but I’m working really hard to get it back.”

Callaway has seen a temperament from him that works in the intense glare of this market.

“He’s absolutely perfect for it,” Callaway said. “You see him even after a game when he struggles, he stands up in front of his locker. He answers questions. He owns up to the fact that he didn’t execute a pitch, and he comes to the park the next day ready to go with enthusiasm. He has a smile on his face the next day. He doesn’t get down because he blew the game.”

He came into this game at 0-2 with a 2.45 ERA. Opponents were hitting .200 against him, including .048 by lefties and .294 by righties. He had struck out 24 and walked just four across 14 2/3 innings and 16 outings. He had converted 19 straight save chances dating to last season, tied for the second-longest streak of his career.

All in all, the reliever feels he’s off to a good start, citing the nine saves in the first nine tries.

“Even if I’m pitching perfect, I have to keep getting better,” Diaz said. “But I feel pretty happy about my year right now. I think I’m throwing the ball really good. So I just have to keep working.”

Diaz has those women to inspire him. When he posted three photos on Twitter earlier this month of that special pink Mother’s Day mitt, he closed with a message for the four to whom it was dedicated:

“I love you all with all I have, with all my life.”