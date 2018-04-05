WASHINGTON — The story of the Mets’ season starts off with one primary antagonist: the Washington Nationals, the team with the consecutive division titles, the generational player and free-agent-to-be, the pair of aces, the former Met turned Met crusher. The Nats owned the Mets last year, and the year before, and the Mets getting to where they want to go in 2018 will likely require a dramatic reversal of those fortunes.

And for at least a day, the Mets were better. Much better.

They spoiled the Nationals’ home opener Thursday with an 8-2 win in which they received noteworthy contributions from every area of the roster. Jay Bruce’s seventh-inning grand slam turned it into a blowout, Michael Conforto and Yoenis Cespedes also homered, and the bullpen continued its early-season dominance as the Mets improved to 5-1 and beat Stephen Strasburg in the process.

Jerry Blevins, Robert Gsellman, Hansel Robles and Seth Lugo combined for six strikeouts and only two baserunners in three scoreless innings.

Righthander Jacob deGrom’s outing was much like his first one: good enough, but not as dominant as he can be (especially during the day and especially at Nationals Park). He lasted six innings and allowed two runs (one earned), four hits and three walks. He struck out five.

That line would have been much neater if a couple of iffy defensive plays had gone his way. In the first, Bruce booted a ball, allowing the unearned run to score. In the third, Jose Reyes’ relay throw home was off- line, allowing the earned run to score.

DeGrom (2-0) nearly lost it in the sixth, loading the bases on a single and two walks (eight straight balls) with no outs. He retired the next three batters, including one on a lineout to shortstop and the last on a called third strike that Trea Turner vehemently disagreed with. His quick exchange with plate umpire Doug Eddings ejected him.