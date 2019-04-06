J.D. Davis’ multi-home run game couldn’t erase Jeurys Familia’s. But Keon Broxton’s line drive could.

After trailing by two – courtesy of Familia, who gave up two home runs in the eighth – the Mets rallied to score three runs in the eighth on back-to-back homers from Pete Alonso and Robinson Cano, and Broxton’s two-out, two-strike RBI single, which gave the Mets the 6-5 win at Citi Field.

Nursing a one-run lead in the eighth, Anthony Rendon homered on Familia’s 95-mph sinker, and Wilmer Difo – hardly a typical threat to go yard – tacked on a two-run jack to put the Nationals up 5-3. Familia allowed multiple home runs in an outing for the first time in his career, and exited the field to a loud chorus of boos. Alonso and Cano, though, made quick work of the deficit: Alonso leading off with a homer to left and Cano to right, back to back, off Justin Miller. With two outs, Michael Conforto doubled and, one batter later, Broxton brought him home on a flare to left center.

The Nationals didn’t get on the board until the sixth, largely due to another decent – though short – outing by Steven Matz. Matz walked the first batter he faced on four pitches, and struggled with his command intermittently throughout the outing, five innings on 103 pitches, with two hits, four walks and eight strikeouts. He did, though, keep the Nationals fully at bay – not giving up a run and allowing only one runner to reach scoring position.

Davis finally was able to get to a cruising Corbin in the fourth inning, walloping the first pitch he saw – a 91-mph two seamer – into the visitor’s bullpen in right-center field. It was Davis’ first homer of the year and just his fourth hit.

The Nationals tied it in the sixth, when Anthony Rendon led off the inning on a double off Robert Gsellman. Soto moved him over and, with the infield back, Ryan Zimmerman grounded out to short to plate the run, earning Matz the no decision.

Davis got the Mets back on top in the bottom of the sixth. His 446-foot solo homer to left made it the first multi-home run game of his career. One batter later, Michael Conforto hit a moon shot of his home, deep into the second deck under the Coca Cola sign in right, putting the Mets up 3-1.

The Nationals cut the deficit in those rarest of baseball misadventures: a two-base passed ball. With Matt Adams at the plate and runners at first and second, Wilson Ramos whiffed on Jeurys Familia’s 90-mph splitter, either losing the ball or thinking Adams – who swung – foul-tipped it. By the time Ramos and Familia found the ball, which had rolled to the backstop, Victor Robles had crossed home plate, greeted by no one but the umpire.

The Mets did manage to survive that inning with the lead, but weren’t quite so fortunate in the top of that eighth, when Rendon homered to tie it. Difo followed up with a two-run homer of his own, his first of the year and 12th of his career.