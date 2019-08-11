The Mets had a crack to move into one of the two NL wild card spots on Sunday against Washington. They not only failed to pull that off, they had to watch an old friend help orchestrate their 7-4 loss.

Asdrubal Cabrera, who played 2 1/2 seasons with the Mets and eschewed their advances to sign with Washington after he was cut by Texas, sliced a two-run double to rightfield in the seventh to break a 3-3 tie at Citi Field.

The Mets’ winning streak ended at eight, and they won 15 of their previous 16 games. They trail Washington by 1½ games and Milwaukee by a half-game.

In the seventh, the Mets threatened to make one more thrilling late comeback that had punctuated their extended streak to get back into the postseason race.

Jeff McNeil opened the Mets’ seventh with a double, and Amed Rosario’s single put runners at the corners. Michael Conforto’s sacrifice fly to left cut the margin to 5-4 before Pete Alonso was hit by a pitch to get the tying run into scoring position. But the Mets didn’t get even as J.D. Davis watched a called third strike and Wilson Ramos flew out.

Edwin Diaz failed to keep the Nats at bay in the ninth. He allowed a two-out, two-run homer to Victor Robles that made it 7-4. Closer Sean Doolittle, whom the Mets pounded in Friday night’s 7-6 win, retired them in order in the ninth.

Jacob deGrom’s start was somewhat sabotaged by the Nationals' three-run first inning, where he was required to throw 34 pitches. It limited him to five innings and he got no decision. DeGrom allowed the three runs – all unearned – four hits and one walk, and struck out seven. The Nats took a patient approach to outlast the righthander. Although they managed only one baserunner in the second, third and fourth innings, deGrom needed 50 pitches to get the nine outs.

DeGrom got himself into a jam in that first inning by allowing the Nationals to load the bases on a pair of singles and a one-out walk to Juan Soto. Matt Adams struck out looking before Washington pushed all three runs across when a play that started perfectly went haywire.

Cabrera hit a rocket to first baseman Alonso, who dove to his right to collect it near the outfield grass and got up on one knee to throw to deGrom covering first. DeGrom slowed as he approached first, had to reach for Alonso’s throw and had it go off his glove. The ball rolled to the home plate side of the first-base dugout, and deGrom pursued it while the first two runners scored. He collected it in time to make a bid to cut down Soto at the plate, but the throw bounced and Ramos couldn’t glove it. Soto didn’t even have to evade a tag.

Alonso was charged with a throwing error; there was no error assessed on the attempt to get Soto at the plate.

The Mets answered in the second with three of their own to forge a 3-3 tie. Davis and Ramos had one-out singles, and Joe Panik got his first RBI as a Met with a two-out single. DeGrom kept the rally going with a perfectly placed bunt between the mound and third base, and beat third baseman Anthony Rendon’s throw to first, loading the bases.

McNeil scorched a grounder just inside first base for a two-run double. With two runners in scoring position, the Mets were in a position to grab a lead, but Rosario grounded to the pitcher for the third out.