David Peterson will be "hard pressed" to return this season after foot surgery, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner said.

He has been throwing — while wearing a boot — a month after surgery to insert a screw into his fractured right foot. In two weeks, he’ll be due for follow-up X-rays, Hefner said.

Other updates via Hefner on injured pitchers, most of whom have a shot at returning this season:

* Drew Smith (right shoulder inflammation) is at least a week away from throwing but is "feeling much better."

* Robert Gsellman (torn right lat) threw his first bullpen session this week.

* Jordan Yamamoto (right shoulder soreness) is scheduled to pitch three innings for Low-A St. Lucie on Sunday.

* Sean Reid-Foley (right elbow inflammation) threw live batting practice Thursday.

* Corey Oswalt (right knee inflammation) has been throwing bullpen sessions.

* Jake Reed (right forearm inflammation) completed a 15-pitch bullpen session Friday and "felt really good." He is penciled in for another Sunday.

* Joey Lucchesi (Tommy John surgery) is "in his words, getting jacked."

Nido returns

The Mets activated Tomas Nido (sprained left thumb) from the injured list, optioning fourth-string catcher Chance Sisco to Triple-A Syracuse in his place.

Kooz’s big day

Among the logistical details for the Mets’ No. 36 retirement ceremony for Jerry Koosman on Saturday: The on-field ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. The first 25,000 fans will receive a Koosman bobblehead.

The Mets initially announced they would retire Koosman’s number in September 2019. He will be the third player in franchise history to receive the honor, following Tom Seaver (No. 41) and Mike Piazza (No. 31).

"To know that my number will be retired and sit alongside other team legends is one of the greatest tributes I could ever be granted," said Koosman, whose two wins in the 1969 World Series included the deciding Game 5. "I was always proud to be a Met."