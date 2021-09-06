WASHINGTON — The Mets and their dangling playoff hopes can’t afford many more games like this.

Edwin Diaz blew his second save opportunity in a row Monday in the Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Nationals.

Carter Kieboom snuck a walk-off single up the middle to score Josh Bell. Andrew Stevenson had tied it moments earlier with an RBI single to score Alcides Escobar. Diaz walked Escobar and Bell.

Although the loss was just the Mets’ second in 10 games, it pushed them to four games back of NL East-leading Atlanta, which did not play.

This was not a showcase of primo situational hitting, with both starting pitchers frequently in trouble but mostly minimizing damage.

Nationals lefthander Patrick Corbin scattered 11 hits and a walk, allowing three runs in seven innings. The Mets were 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded six men on base against him.

Mets righthander Trevor Williams, similarly, worked around 10 hits and two walks, giving up two runs in five innings. The Nationals went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left nine on.

The teams traded runs in the first and fourth innings.

After Francisco Lindor doubled with one out and scored on Pete Alonso’s single with two outs in the top of the first, Michael Conforto helped give the run back in the bottom of the inning. He misplayed Alcides Escobar’s looping fly ball down the rightfield line into a triple. Escobar scored on Juan Soto’s groundout.

After Javier Baez and Kevin Pillar singled to open the top of the fourth — and Baez scored when Jeff McNeil grounded into a double play — the Nats immediately erased the deficit again. Three consecutive singles, including an RBI knock from Lane Thomas, plated Luis Garcia.

Alonso was 2-for-4 with a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning, positioned as the would-be hero until Diaz blew it.