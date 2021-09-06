WASHINGTON — Noah Syndergaard’s COVID-19-induced holding pattern is approaching its likely end.

The Mets "don't have anything to reveal," manager Luis Rojas said, regarding Syndergaard and his timeline for rejoining the team — merely to work out, never mind as an active player.

But Monday was his ninth full day in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Syndergaard, who was asymptomatic at the time, needs to hit 10 days and test negative before going to team facilities.

In the meantime, he has been doing what he can to stay fit.

"We’ll see where he’s at. He’s been doing all sorts of things indoors — throwing a ball into a mattress, throwing a ball into a sock — just to keep his arm in shape," Rojas said. "Once he’s cleared to come out and do some activity outdoors, we’ll find out what the plan is for him."

It is not clear how much this downtime will set Syndergaard back in his attempted return. The Mets likely won’t know until he sees how he feels after throwing in earnest again. He was on a minor-league rehabilitation assignment before needing to stop.

Sept. 29 is the two-year anniversary of Syndergaard’s most recent major-league game. He had Tommy John surgery in March 2020..

Dommie Baseball

Dominic Smith returned after missing three days (four games) on the bereavement list. The Mets demoted catcher Chance Sisco to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for him.

During a pinch-hit appearance in the ninth inning Sunday, Smith struck out against Kyle Finnegan.

Extra bases

The Mets’ Sept. 19 contest against the Phillies was selected as the ESPN game, so that will be at 7 p.m. instead of 1 p.m. . . . The Mets activated Stephen Nogosek (right shoulder inflammation) from the injured list and sent him to Syracuse . . . Prior to their final home game this week, the Nationals had a ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, including honoring Pentagon survivors on the field.