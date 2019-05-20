The circus started before the first pitch.

First, there was the big meeting between Mickey Callaway, the front office and the rest of the team. Then, amid swirling rumors that Callaway was close to being fired, Brodie Van Wagenen made a public declaration of support for his embattled manager. And finally, the general manager revealed that Yoenis Cespedes had broken his ankle in a “violent fall” at his Florida ranch.

Three members of Cirque du Soleil also showed up in neon pink chicken costumes to throw the first pitch, because the literal circus is also in town.

It was amid all those sideshows that the free-falling Mets on Monday had to make their stand against the Nationals — a team they need to beat during a time they absolutely need to do it — and in a rare show of vigor, they did. Amed Rosario and Pete Alonso homered, and the Mets patchwork pitching made it work as they staked an early lead and managed to hold off the Nationals, 5-3 at Citi Field.

Before Monday’s game, the Mets had lost five in a row, and were shut out on back-to-back days by the basement-dwelling Marlins, who had only shut out a team one time before this season. They also managed to be 6 ½ games back in an NL East that no one seems all that primed to win, and are in third place only because the Nationals and Marlins are in perpetual tailspin. Monday’s win put them four games under .500, but with a decent chance to claw out of this hole, what with three more games against the Nationals (19-28) and three against the Tigers (18-26).

Starter Wilmer Font did about as well as the Mets could have hoped, allowing two earned runs over four innings, with four walks and three strikeouts, and the Mets did what they could to get to Patrick Corbin.

Font tiptoed around trouble in the first but escaped unscathed thanks to two strikeouts, and the Mets busted out early against Corbin in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Rosario hit a long fly ball that tipped off the top of the wall in center — originally ruled a triple but quickly corrected to a home run, his fourth of the year. One batter later, Alonso pulled Corbin’s 92-mph fastball to the stands in left, his 15th homer of the year, giving the Mets the 2-0 lead and tying him with Ron Swoboda for most first-half homers for a rookie in franchise history.

Those were the first runs they’d scored since Friday, and by the second inning they had more hits (four) than they had in the previous two games combined (three).

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Things even improved from there, when Rosario led off the third with a walk, Wilson Ramos walked with two outs, and the Frazer singled to bring Rosario home. Carlos Gomez then collected his first hit as a Met since 2007 — a double off the wall that scored Ramos and put the Mets up 4-0.

Frazier, who started his season off at a glacial pace, is picking it up, and that hit made him six for his last 13.

The Nationals did get two back in the fourth — the first when Anthony Rendon led off with a homer to left. Font then walked two batters with two outs and Yan Gomes singled in a run. They got to within one in the eighth, when Rendon doubled of Jeurys Familia, and Juan Soto singled of Daniel Zamora to drive him in. Howie Kendrick hit the ball hard against Robert Gsellman, in for Zamora, but right at Brandon Nimmo in left for the out, and Gsellman then induced a soft ground out to first to end the inning.

The Mets got some insurance in the eighth, when Dom Smith singled in Gomez. Edwin Diaz put the first two batters on in the ninth but escaped without further damage.