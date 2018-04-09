WASHINGTON — The Mets, bad on Sunday last year and last week, decided to wait until it was Monday to win this one.

Yoenis Cespedes lined the game-winning single in the top of the 12th inning as the clock struck midnight, lifting the Mets to a 6-5 win over the Nationals. The victory was their fifth in a row and completed their first three-game sweep of Washington since September 2015.

At 7-1, the Mets have the best record in the National League as they head to Miami for a three-game series with the Marlins starting Monday.

Righthander Jacob Rhame, a game after recording his first major-league hold, pitched a scoreless bottom of the 12th for his first major-league save. Adrian Gonzalez scooped Todd Frazier’s low throw across the diamond to secure the final out.

Pinch hitter Juan Lagares started the winning rally with a single to center. After Amed Rosario moved him to second with a sacrifice bunt, the Nationals intentionally walked Michael Conforto to face Yoenis Cespedes. Cespedes, who had been 0-for-5 with three strikeouts, singled to center to drive in Lagares.

Righthander Seth Lugo and the Mets nearly lost it in the ninth, when Bryce Harper led off with a walk and reached third with one out. The Mets issued two intentional walks to load the bases — Harper’s run being the only one that mattered — and Lugo struck out Michael A. Taylor and Pedro Severino on six pitches to escape the jam.

All of the Mets’ regulation runs scored with two outs. In the third, the Mets had nothing going until Jay Bruce, Todd Frazier and Asdrubal Cabrera drew consecutive two-out walks. Gonzalez hit a grand slam to right, getting hold of a first-pitch fastball from Nationals righthander Tanner Roark.

It was Gonzalez’s first extra-base hit since his Opening Day double, a span of 21 plate appearances.

Cabrera also had his first homer of the year, a two-out solo shot to right in the fifth.

Righthander Matt Harvey did not pitch well but escaped with a lead after five innings. He allowed four runs, nine hits, one walk and a lot of hard contact. He struck out two batters and threw 85 pitches (57 strikes).

Harvey hasn’t pitched more than five innings since last May (10 starts).

Harvey’s line was close to looking much worse. In the fourth, he helped the Nationals load the bases when, with two outs, he committed a fielding error on a grounder from the opposing pitcher, Roark, and hit Adam Eaton with a pitch after getting ahead 0-and-2. Anthony Rendon turned on a slider, sending it to deep leftfield, where Cespedes — seemingly battling the wind — caught it.

He was far less lucky in the first, when he missed his spot against Harper, who planted a fastball beyond the wall in right. Severino (fourth-inning double) and Turner (fifth-inning single) added RBI hits.

Roark similarly struggled, but with a higher pitch count (100 in five innings) and more runs allowed (five). The Mets picked up five hits and four walks against him and struck out nine times.

The Mets’ bullpen lost Harvey’s lead in the seventh. Robert Gsellman’s two rocky innings yielded a Washington run in the seventh. Taylor squeaked a grounder between Rosario and Frazier on the left side of the infield for an RBI single, driving in Howie Kendrick.

Cabrera was the only Met with multiple hits, including an 11th-inning single. Rosario finished 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.