WASHINGTON — Unearthed in this disaster of a season for the Mets are a couple of gems, and one of them shined in a 3-2 win Thursday night against the Nationals.

Lefthander David Peterson allowed one run in seven innings, the longest start of his surprise rookie year. He finishes the season with a 3.44 ERA and 1.21 WHIP, both second among Mets starters behind ace Jacob deGrom, a 10-outing body of work that should be enough to pencil him into a 2021 rotation that has a lot of question marks.

Working with catcher Robinson Chirinos, who drove in all three Mets runs, Peterson scattered four hits and one walk, holding Washington hitters to 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

That was enough to help the Mets (26-31) stay mathematically alive in their longshot postseason chances.

Like shortstop Andres Gimenez, the 25-year-old Peterson was an unexpected contributor in 2020. In a normal year — without a pandemic, with a minor-league season — both likely would have been ticketed for debuts with Triple-A Syracuse, candidates for mid- or late-season promotions.

Instead, the Mets turned to Peterson the first time they needed a fifth starter. He quickly established himself as more reliable than free-agent signings Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha and former rotation staple Steven Matz.

Although pitcher wins are not a great measure of a pitcher’s effectiveness, Peterson will finish the year as the Mets’ leader in that category with six. DeGrom, who pitches Saturday, is next with four. The only other rookies to lead the Mets in wins: Tom Seaver, Jerry Koosman, Mark Bomback, Dwight Gooden and Dillon Gee.

Whether Peterson becomes a Koosman or a Bomback or something in between — that is a huge gap — is to be decided. But he at least has emerged as a piece of the Mets’ near-term future, another first-round pick from the Sandy Alderson era (2017) making an impact.

Dominic Smith (3-for-5) had two doubles, giving him 21 on the year — the most ever by a Mets player in the first 60 games of a season, passing the 20 from Carlos Beltran (2009) and Edgardo Alfonzo (2000). Smith, of course, has three games to go and had just seven at-bats in the first week of the season.

Between innings, Jeff McNeil had to be separated from third-base umpire Joe West. It was not clear what they were arguing about — perhaps a called strike in his previous at-bat — but McNeil was mad and was pushed toward rightfield by Smith. Manager Luis Rojas came out for a brief chat with West.

Conforto done. Michael Conforto went on the injured list Thursday after trying to play through left hamstring tightness this week. The problem began Sunday, he sat out Monday and Tuesday and he was the DH Wednesday — but went 0-for-4 and worsened the issue trying to beat out a grounder. "He’s at the position where he’s not going to be able to go out there," Rojas said. Conforto hit a career-high .322 with a .412 OBP — tops among Mets regulars — and .515 slugging percentage.