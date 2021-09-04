WASHINGTON — Make that seven straight wins for the Mets — barely.

They managed to beat the Nationals, 11-9, in nine innings in the first game of their doubleheader Saturday. Francisco Lindor crushed a go-ahead two-run home run against Kyle Finnegan to lead off the final frame.

But the Mets needed the extra innings only because they blew a 9-0 lead, a collapse capped by Andrew Stevenson’s two-run homer off Seth Lugo with one out to go in the seventh, the last inning in twin-bill contests.

On a day when the Mets didn’t have Edwin Diaz and others due to their recent workload — and already used Miguel Castro, Brad Hand, Lugo and Trevor May in that order — it was Heath Hembree who locked it down in the bottom of the ninth. He retired the bottom of the Nats’ lineup in order.

The Mets lost Brandon Nimmo, who exited the game after an inning and a half due to right hamstring tightness. The severity of that issue was not immediately clear.

Feasting on Washington pitching, Jonathan Villar, Nimmo, Lindor and Javier Baez had multiple hits. Michael Conforto continued his recent hot stretch with a two-run homer — into the second deck in rightfield — off reliever Wander Suero.

The Mets reached righthander Erick Fedde for seven runs (four earned) in three innings. They blew it open with a four-run second inning, highlighted by Baez’s leadoff home run and lowlighted by the Nats’ three misplays — a pair of errors by shortstop Alcides Escobar and another whoopsie in which Fedde fielded a ground ball between the mound and first base but nobody covered first base.

Noah Syndergaard, watching at home while sidelined due to COVID-19, got a kick of out Escobar’s contribution, fumbles of consecutive ground balls from Jeff McNeil and Patrick Mazeika.

"Hit it to short!!" Syndergaard, whose history with Escobar includes an up-and-in pitch in the 2015 World Series, wrote on Instagram. "Hahaha."

Marcus Stroman grinded through five innings, allowing three runs and six hits. He struck out two and walked three.

The climax of his outing was a highlight-reel play in the third, set up by Josh Bell’s hard ground ball up the middle. Villar, the third baseman playing shortstop in the shift, dropped the flip from Lindor, ruining a would-be double play. As Juan Soto took off for vacated third base, Baez picked up the ball, began to chase him and threw to Stroman, who dived to apply tag Soto and record the out.

The Nationals got back in it with a four-run sixth inning against Castro, Hand and the Mets’ defense. Lindor was charged with a throwing error that could have been a missed catch error on Alonso. Lane Thomas was credited with a single on a play that could have been an error on Lindor. Alonso committed an actual error on Soto’s single, allowing an extra run to score.

With the tying runs on base, Hand, making his Mets debut, got pinch hitter Ryan Zimmerman to ground into a double play to end the inning.