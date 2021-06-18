WASHINGTON — The Mets’ healing hitters can’t come back soon enough.

Their 1-0 loss to the Nationals on Friday, ended when Yan Gomes hit a walk-off single against Edwin Diaz, ran the Mets’ scoreless streak to 21 innings.

This is the first time they have been shut out in consecutive games since Aug. 25, 2020, when they failed to score in a doubleheader against the Marlins. The last time it happened on back-to-back nine-inning games: May 18-19, 2019, also against Miami.

Against starter Erick Fedde (seven innings) and relievers Kyle Finnegan and Brad Hand, the Mets managed two hits. Dominic Smith singled in the fourth. Luis Guillorme singled in the fifth.

The Mets still are missing half of their starting lineup. Jeff McNeil is due back Sunday or Monday, with Michael Conforto a few days behind him. Brandon Nimmo and J.D. Davis are further away.

The game-ending rally wasn’t a memorable one, but it was enough. Juan Soto worked a walk after a couple of borderline ball/strike calls — one against him, one for. He moved to third on Ryan Zimmerman’s weak single through the right side of the infield, wide open because of a defensive shift. Gomes hooked a line drive down the leftfield line to score Soto.

Lefthander Joey Lucchesi did his part, providing more of his recent usual: abbreviated excellence. He lasted a season-high 5 1/3 innings — without allowing a run — and threw a season-high 90 pitches. It was his first time pitching into a sixth inning and starting the third turn through the opponents’ lineup since the end of the 2019 season.

He had a little trouble once he got there, though. Trea Turner singled to right, also against the shift. Lucchesi walked Soto on four pitches, none of them close to the strike zone. Manager Luis Rojas called on Miguel Castro, who fell behind Zimmerman, 3-and-1, but induced a double-play ground ball to third base to end the inning.

In his past five starts, Lucchesi has a 1.19 ERA and 0.93 WHIP. In his half-dozen games before that, he had a 9.19 ERA and 1.53 WHIP.

Among the reasons for the drastic turnaround: Lucchesi has cited simplified mechanics — taking some of the wild movement out of his herky-jerky delivery — and a simplified mindset. "Just hit the glove," he has said often in recent weeks, suggesting he focuses on more or less playing catch with his catcher, nothing more.

Why did Rojas choose now to push Lucchesi? It is easy to view it as a merit-based decision. Lucchesi faced 18 batters — a lineup two full times — in each of his previous two starts, only for the Mets to pull him before the 19th batter. Lucchesi said last time that he believed he earned the opportunity to pitch deeper and hoped to do so this time.

But the context of the Mets’ schedule also is important. They are more than halfway through a two-week stretch without a day off. Saturday will be their first of three doubleheaders in the span of a week — and the first of two doubleheaders in three days. Mets relievers will need to provide a lot of innings in the near future, so every extra out Rojas can squeeze out of his starters makes a difference.

Fedde is streaking, too. After entering the game with a career 5.23 ERA in nine games (four starts) against the Mets, the righthander held them to two hits and four walks in seven shutout innings. He struck out six. He hasn’t allowed a run in 20 innings.