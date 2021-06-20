WASHINGTON — The Mets lost to the Nationals, 5-2, on Sunday, yes. But really they lost to Kyle Schwarber.

Washington’s beefy leadoff hitter was a one-man wrecking crew against Mets pitching, walloping three home runs for four RBIs. That gave him five long balls during a 13-inning stretch, as well as nine in his past 10 games.

The Schwarber party started in the first, when he hammered Taijuan Walker’s 2-and-0 fastball on the outer edge of the plate to left-center. In the fifth, he got ahold of a sinker that didn’t sink for another solo shot, pulled into the home bullpen in rightfield. He completed the hat trick in the seventh, when Jeurys Familia left a sinker of the middle of the plate.

For the Mets (36-29), the loss was a third in the four-game series and fourth in their past five games overall. The Nationals (33-36) have won nine of 12.

Nationals lefthander Patrick Corbin (5.40 ERA) outpitched Walker (2.42 ERA).

Corbin lasted six innings-plus, allowing two runs, on solo homers by Kevin Pillar and Pete Alonso. The Mets had only two other hits. He struck out seven and walked one.

Walker gave up four runs and 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings, with Schwarber doing most of that damage. It could have been worse if not for the Nats’ 1-for-9 effort with runners in scoring position against Walker, who struck out five and walked none.