If you are looking for an explanation about or otherwise assign blame for the Mets’ 7-1 loss to the Nationals on Saturday, don’t try too hard. Virtually nothing went right.

Marcus Stroman pitched poorly, allowing five runs (four earned) in four innings. The defense didn’t help, making one error and several other questionable plays. And the lineup made another mediocre starting pitcher look better than that, scoring one run in six innings against Washington righthander Joe Ross.

Altogether, it created another steep, sudden drop in what has been an early-season roller coaster for the Mets. After the high of Friday night — Jacob deGrom’s 15-strikeout, two-hit shutout — they fell back to .500 at 8-8.

The series-decider Sunday will pit Mets righthander Taijuan Walker (bad in his most recent start but good in the two before that) against Nationals lefthander Patrick Corbin (good in his most recent start but bad in the two before that).

Stroman’s four earned runs were double his total from his previous three starts combined. In the past five games — a full turn through the rotation — only one Mets starter has reached the fifth inning: deGrom.

The Nationals scored in each of Stroman’s frames, thrice with an assist from the Mets’ defense.

The first batter of the game, Josh Harrison, singled to rightfield but reached third when the ball skipped past Michael Conforto for a two-base error. Harrison scored when the next batter, Yadiel Hernandez, lined a sacrifice fly to leftfield, giving Washington a lead four pitches into the game.

An inning later, the Nats added a run on Ross’ two-out single through the right side of the infield. Conforto’s throw from shallow rightfield required two hops on its way to catcher James McCann, arriving after Starlin Castro scored from second base.

The third-inning rally began when leftfielder Dominic Smith slid for, but did not catch, Hernandez’s line drive. It went off his glove for a single.

Mixed in was lots of hard contact against Stroman. Of 16 batted balls, 11 were hit at 95 mph or faster.

It got worse upon the entrance of lefthander Stephen Tarpley, who faced four batters in his Mets debut. All of them reached base: walk, single, walk, bases-loaded hit-by-pitch. That lasted 15 pitches. The home crowd booed Tarpley as he walked off the mound, having failed to record an out.

Tarpley’s ERA is infinity.

Robert Gsellman spared some of the rest of the relievers with three hitless innings. In four appearances this season (all in the past eight days), Gsellman has been effective in three of them.