Other than the air, which was too warm, and the calendar, which said August instead of October, the Mets’ 7-6 walk-off win againstthe Nationals on Friday night felt and sounded an awful lot like the playoffs.

Two evenly-matched teams in a tight, tense game. The nearly sold-out Citi Field crowd chanting before first pitch and reacting loudly to just about every batted ball (and most pitches in-between). And plenty of on-field emotion, from Marcus Stroman in his home Mets debut to Anthony Rendon’s go-ahead homer in the seventh to Todd Frazier’s game-tying blast in the ninth.

And then there was the most emotion of all when Michael Conforto ended it with a single over the head of rightfielder Adam Eaton. It was the first walk-off hit of Conforto’s career.

It was the the Mets' seventh win in a row and 14th in 15 games.

It was the the Mets’ seventh win in a row and 14th in 15 games.

Consider the close call a reminder: This is where it gets tough for the Mets. They crushed mostly bad teams for the past month to revive their season — getting to the brink of a National League wild-card spot — and now the schedule gets more difficult, starting with the Nationals this weekend.

“We understand what the schedule’s been, but we’re playing good baseball,” Callaway said Friday afternoon. “And if we can continue to play the way we have and sync everything up, we’re not too worried about who our opponent is.

“Now, I’m excited that the Washington Nationals are here in front of our fans in this situation. This is what our fans deserve. There’s going to be energy, and it’s going to be fun.”

Strasburg (three runs, seven innings) mostly cruised against the Mets, who didn’t have a baserunner until Jeff McNeil’s walk in the fourth inning. Moments later, Pete Alonso and J.D. Davis mashed back-to-back homers — the first a 110-mph, 426-foot rocket to left, the second a high-arching shot into the upper deck in right — to tie it and send Citi into a frenzy.

Alonso’s was his 38th of the year, leaving him three shy of the franchise single-season record.

Stroman, who showed up to the ballpark Friday afternoon wearing a throwback Darryl Strawberry jersey, endured a roller coaster of a home debut with his new team, giving up four runs and nine hits in six innings. He struck out nine — his most in any game this season — and walked three.

The last of those hurt most. After a long sixth inning, which brought Stroman to 102 pitches, Callaway stuck with him to open the seventh. Stroman got ahead of speedy leadoff hitter Trea Turner 0-and-2 but followed with four consecutive balls for an outing-ending free pass. Callaway called on Justin Wilson, who allowed Anthony Rendon a go-ahead homer.

Stroman’s night started in dominant fashion. He was practically untouchable for the first three innings — highlighted by a string of five consecutive strikeouts — but the Nationals started to hit him hard the second time through the order.

After Eaton opened the fourth with a single, Rendon scoredhim with a triple to right-center — a ball centerfielder Conforto dove for but wasn’t particularly close to. Rightfielder McNeil tripped over Conforto and crashed into the wall as Eaton scored easily from first. Conforto and McNeil untangled themselves and were fine. Juan Soto followed with a two-run homer.

Stroman bounced back and escaped a big jam in the sixth. Washington had runners on first and third with nobody out — and then the bases loaded with two outs — but didn’t score. Amed Rosario snagged Brian Dozier’s 102-mph line drive with a perfectly timed jump. The inning ended when Strasburg struck out swinging, sending Stroman back to the Mets’ dugout yelling at nothing in particular, skipping off the mound and clapping his glove and his bare right hand.